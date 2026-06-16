Iran call for FIFA help after being forced to leave US after World Cup draw

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said on Monday his team were being “oppressed” due to last-minute travel changes stemming from tensions between Iran and the U.S., adding the disruption had affected their performance after a 2‑2 draw with New Zealand.

The Iranian football federation had negotiated a late move of the team’s base camp from Arizona to Mexico amid uncertainty over U.S. visas and a growing sense that the squad’s presence in the United States should be kept to a minimum, Iran’s ambassador to Mexico has told Reuters.

Ghalenoei, 62, said they had suffered further disruption, with Iran expecting to remain in Los Angeles overnight on Monday but instead being required to return immediately to Mexico.

“We’re supposed to stay here tonight to recover and return tomorrow lunchtime, but they haven’t permitted us,” Ghalenoei said. “To be honest, I have no idea why. I think perhaps our team is the most oppressed one in the whole World Cup.”

He did not say who had imposed the restriction.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The run-up to the match had been one of drama away from the pitch, with the team playing on U.S. soil barely 24 hours after a peace deal was announced to end the war that began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in February.

Iran forward Mehdi Taremi said the restrictions were preventing them from playing their best at the tournament.

“It’s not good for us. I think it’s not good for football,” he said. “I think FIFA have to help us more than this.”

Taremi described a rushed atmosphere on Sunday, with travel from Tijuana to Los Angeles, then to their hotel and finally to the stadium to see the pitch. They should have had two days to settle in to L.A., he added.

“It’s so bad and it affects our team and we just want peace,” said Taremi, adding that FIFA President Gianni Infantino had visited the Iran changing room on Monday.

Coach Ghalenoei also highlighted the absence of key backroom staff, with some officials and media unable to travel due to visa restrictions, leaving coaches to take on additional responsibilities on the bench.

“Our management team, many of them aren’t here,” he said.

“We had to deal with those roles ourselves.”

Despite the disruption, Ghalenoei praised his players for their resilience in earning a draw, though he said the travel demands had taken a toll with several players suffering cramp, which he linked to fatigue from the extra travel.