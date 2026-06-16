According to reports, Arsenal have now reached an ‘agreement’ with France and AS Roma star Manu Kone over a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners are widely reported to be busy in this summer’s transfer window, with a report earlier this month claiming that they are closing in on two up-and-coming talents.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are coming off winning their first Premier League title in 22 seasons, but there is certainly room for improvement in their squad.

This is especially the case in forward areas, with recent reports claiming they are prioritising a new winger and/or striker this summer.

A new report from The Athletic claims ‘Arsenal are exploring a deal for 24-year-old Club Brugge forward Christos Tzolis’, though this will not ‘end their interest’ in Morgan Rogers or Bradley Barcola as a potential marquee addition.

READ: Arsenal ‘fear’ £121m bid will destroy Rogers transfer as Chelsea are tipped to steal target

Regarding a possible move for a new midfielder, the report adds:

‘The club have also been considering entering the market for a central midfield player — although it is not yet clear how Myles Lewis-Skelly’s emergence as an option in the middle of the park impacts those plans. ‘Mikel Arteta remains a fan of Sandro Tonali, but with the player under contract for at least three more years (Newcastle United hold an option for an extension until 2030), any deal may prove prohibitively expensive. Arsenal are admirers of Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.’

Arsenal reach ‘agreement’ for Manu Kone

Alternatively, Arsenal could pursue a move for Roma star Kone, who is part of France’s squad for the World Cup.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘make contact’ to sign Arsenal star with Gunners ‘open’ to sale on one condition – report

Last week, a report claimed Arsenal are showing ‘interest’ in Kone and could try to beat Inter Milan in the race to sign him this summer.

Now, a report from Italian outlet Corriere della Sera (via Roma News) claims Arsenal and Kone have reached an ‘agreement’ over personal terms after the club decided to ‘accelerate the signing’ before ‘submitting an official offer’.

The same report claims Arsenal have been informed that Kone will cost 50 million euros (£43m) this summer.

And Kone has remained coy when asked about a transfer in a recent interview.

“Honestly, right now I’m only thinking about the World Cup,” Kone said.

“It’s my first major international competition, a tournament I’ve always dreamed of playing in.

“I want to remain exclusively focused on this. We’ll talk about the future after the World Cup and see what happens.”

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