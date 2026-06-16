Nico Paz reaches decision on joining Arsenal after Jose Mourinho ‘chat’ over Real Madrid future

Nico Paz, who has been linked with Arsenal

Nico Paz has no plans to move to Arsenal and play under Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, despite Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho being unlikely to bring him back to Estadio Bernabeu from Como.

Paz joined Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 and has been one of the best players in Serie A in the past two seasons.

The Argentina international attacking midfielder has scored 19 goals and given 17 assists in 75 appearances for Como, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Cesc Fabregas.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported back in November 2025 that Madrid were planning to bring Paz back to the club in the summer of 2026 by triggering the buy-back clause of €9million (£7.8m) in his contract.

Romano wrote on X at 9:26am on November 25: “Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Páz as their first signing for 2026 as revealed months ago.

“Understand the buy back clause is NOT valid in January and Como want to keep him until summer.

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“The plan is to make the deal happen in June 2026. Nico already said YES.”

Xabi Alonso was then in charge of Madrid, who have appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager for next season and beyond.

Mourinho has been key to Madrid signing Bernardo Silva as a free agent following his departure from Manchester City.

With Arda Guler also in the Madrid squad, Paz would struggle to hold down a regular place in the Madrid team.

Nico Paz rejects Arsenal approach

According to ESPN journalist Rodra, Arsenal have shown interest in Paz, but the 21-year-old Argentina international attacking midfielder has no plans to move to the Premier League champions.

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The reporter has also revealed that Mourinho and Paz had a chat over the youngster’s future at Madrid.

Rodra posted on X at 9:02pm on June 15: “There was a chat between Mourinho and Nico Paz.

“Right now, it’s more likely that he’ll stay one more year at Como.

“Arsenal also showed interest in Nico, but he wants to stick with Fabregas.”

The report in ESPN has claimed that Arsenal ‘have also expressed interest in the Argentine player, but without making any concrete progress’.

Nico Paz could stay at Como

The report has further stated: ‘Several sources tell ESPN that Jose Mourinho and Nico Paz have already had a conversation to discuss the future of the 21-year-old midfielder, without yet resolving where he will play next season.

‘Nico Paz is very happy at Como and would love to stay another year in Italy, with the added bonus of playing in the Champions League.’

Transfer guru Romano has said that while no final decision has been made, Paz has told Madrid that he wants to stay at Como for another season.

Romano wrote on X at 11:38am on June 16: “No doubts since last week on Nico Paz preference to stay at Como for one more season, even more after Bernardo deal — Real Madrid are informed of that.

“But Como and Real are still in talks to find the best solution about Nico deal, all parties in contact.

“Not done yet.”

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