According to reports, Leandro Trossard is edging closer to leaving Arsenal, who could hijack Inter Milan to sign Manu Kone this summer.

After ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title, Arsenal were never likely to stand still in this summer’s transfer window and it has been widely reported that they will be active in the market.

Arsenal’s priority is likely to strengthen their attack with a new striker and/or winger, while it has also been suggested that they could bring in another midfielder.

And to fund this business, Mikel Arteta‘s side will look to sanction several notable exits to balance the books, with Trossard among those linked with exits.

Trossard has been a superb signing for Arsenal and a real bargain following his move to Brighton for around £21m, but this summer is perhaps the right time for the two parties to go their separate ways.

READ: Arsenal get ‘approval’ for £170m double signing as Arteta plots title defence



The experienced winger did not have too much of an impact for the Gunners during the 2025/26 campaign, and there are certainly better players available as they look to strengthen this department.

Now, a report from Caught Offside‘s Mark Brus claims Trossard’s proposed move to Turkish giants Besiktas is now ‘advanced’, while personal terms are ‘almost agreed’.

The same report claims Besiktas are the firm frontrunner for Trossard because interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus has ‘cooled’.

The report adds: ‘It seems Trossard’s priority is Besiktas, and though a deal has not been fully agreed yet, it’s getting advanced after positive talks between the player’s representatives and the Turkish club.

‘There have been reports of Besiktas preparing to offer Arsenal €20m for Trossard, and my understanding is that that fee is accurate.’

READ MORE: Julian Alvarez picks between Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona after ‘aggressive’ bid



Manu Kone to Arsenal?

Julian Alvarez, Junior Kroupi and Bradley Barcola are among their options for forward areas, but they are also linked with potential midfield recruits.

This includes AS Roma star Kone, who is part of France’s World Cup squad.

Kone has been sporadically linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years, and a report from French outlet L’Equipe claims Arsenal are ‘interested’ in signing him and he is ‘expected’ to be on the move in this window.

It is also noted that Inter Milan is the ‘frontrunner’, though ‘no final decision’ has been made and he could yet come to the Premier League.

Italian media, meanwhile, have stated that Roma’s financial troubles may make it easier for Arsenal and others to sign Kone this summer.

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