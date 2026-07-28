Personal terms ‘agreed’ with Arsenal now in ‘daily contact’ for attacker’s transfer

An Arsenal attacker has an agreement on personal terms in place, though a reporter has revealed what’s holding up a club-to-club agreement despite almost ‘daily contact’ between the sides.

With Arsenal aiming to break the bank with mammoth moves for Bruno Guimaraes, Vinicius Jr and Julian Alvarez in the coming days and weeks, a handful of player sales must be overseen to help free up both room and funds.

The Gunners aren’t known for being particularly savvy in the market when it regards departures. Indeed, their record sale surprisingly remains Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) to the tune of £35m all the way back in 2017.

Nevertheless, they are banking fees in the £15m-£20m range through the sales of Jakub Kiwior (Porto) and Leandro Trossard (Besiktas) this summer.

And according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, they could seal another deal in that price range by offloading Fabio Vieira to Hamburg.

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed Vieira – who spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga side – has already agreed personal terms with Hamburg.

Vieira racked up 12 goal contributions in the Bundesliga during his loan spell last term. Hamburg want Vieira back, and their contact with Arsenal is coming on an almost daily basis, per the reporter.

However, the issue of price is one that could potentially derail this move, despite all parties involved wanting the same thing.

Arsenal asking price could derail Fabio Vieira transfer

Plettenberg explained: ‘Fabio Vieira still wants to join Hamburger SV. A long-term contract has already been agreed. #HSV and Arsenal remain in contact almost daily.

‘However, there has been less progress recently, with Arsenal currently demanding up to €18 million as part of the total package. Vieira is hoping for a breakthrough.’

Arsenal paid a package totalling €40m when signing Vieira from Porto in 2022. The reason they’re now demanding less than half of that amount is due to the player’s contract situation.

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The 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his existing deal at the Emirates. Failure to sell this summer would mean overseas sides could forge a pre-contract agreement with the Portuguese come January 1 ahead of a free agent switch in the summer of 2027.

As such, the onus is on Arsenal to ensure this deal doesn’t collapse, but they must also weigh up how low they’re willing to go to ensure they’re not being taken for a ride.