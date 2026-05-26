According to reports, Mikel Arteta is pushing for Arsenal to sign Aston Villa standout Morgan Rogers ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Arsenal are coming off winning their first Premier League title in 22 years and could yet do the double by also lifting the Champions League, but they are unlikely to stand still in the transfer market and will be active this summer.

It has been widely reported that Arteta‘s side are likely to prioritise exits to balance the books after investing around £250m on signings last summer to move closer to winning major titles.

A recent report claimed that as many as eight Arsenal players face exits this summer, and they have already completed the sales of Jakub Kiwior to Porto and Karl Hein to Werder Bremen.

Now, midfielder Fabio Vieira could be the next out of the door, with German journalist Florian Plettenberg reporting that he is ‘open’ to joining Hamburger SV permanently.

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Plettenberg said on X: “Hamburger SV are doing everything behind the scenes to keep Fabio Vieira. Talks with Arsenal have started.

“In personal talks, HSV recently made it clear to Vieira that they want to build the team around him. Vieira is open to staying. It now depends on HSV reaching an agreement with Arsenal.”

Arteta ‘leading’ push to sign Rogers this summer

Regarding incomings, a report from talkSPORT claims Arteta is ‘personally leading the drive’ behind Arsenal’s move to sign Rogers, who is reportedly Man Utd’s ‘first choice’ target this summer.

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Rogers has emerged as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe and he could start for England at the World Cup after contributing 14 goals and 12 assists for Aston Villa this season.

It is noted that the Gunners face competition from Man Utd and Chelsea for Rogers, though they are ‘ready to step up’ their move for the Aston Villa man and ‘preliminary talks’ have ‘already taken place’.

The report adds:

‘Arsenal are likely to face competition from Chelsea while Manchester United technical director of football Jason Wilcox is also known to be an admirer of Rogers. talkSPORT has previously reported the 23-year-old would also be open to a move abroad after being tracked by PSG. ‘Villa value Rogers at a minimum of £80m but a bidding war is likely to drive that price to around £100m.’

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