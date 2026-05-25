Mikel Arteta has revealed that he knew Arsenal would win the Premier League title at two “moments” during the 2025/26 campaign.

After finishing second in three consecutive seasons, Arsenal finally did one better in 2025/26 by winning the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years.

The Gunners made a statement in last summer’s transfer window to move clear of Man City and Liverpool, and they have deservedly been crowned champions this season.

The north London side have had their fair share of hurdles to overcome this season, but they have done enough to win the title and could yet do the double by also lifting the Champions League.

During Arsenal’s title celebrations following their last Premier League game of the season on Sunday, Arteta revealed when he knew his side would win the title this term.

“The very first one probably came when we all came together in pre-season, the week before we played Manchester United,” Arteta responded to beIN SPORTS when asked if there were any moments that made him believe Arsenal would win the Premier League this season.

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“I got all the players together and asked them what they were happy to do for the team. They were happy to do anything for the team and I knew we had a big chance to compete in every competition because we had the depth and the quality to challenge.

“Their response was immediate and incredible and they weren’t just words – it’s easy to say it in a meeting, but then you need to produce it throughout a ten-month season.

“The boys deserve so much credit because they’ve done it in an incredible way.

“The second moment is when we lost at Manchester City. That day I thought, ‘we are going to win it’. I looked at the players in the dressing room and I wanted to see their reactions before I said anything.

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“And I could tell they were very hurt but they realised we can beat them and we can be better than them.

“It was in our hands and we had to do what we had to do, after that we focused on what we needed to become champions and the response was immediate.

“From that moment I realised we were going to go very close to winning it.”

“I think that was the turning point…”

Arsenal star Declan Rice, meanwhile, has revealed that one meeting was the “most crucial” in turning around their season.

“There were a couple of crucial meetings that took place as a group, without the staff, just as players,” Rice said on Sky Sports.

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“We just spoke openly about how we feel and what’s achievable. After Wolves was one of them, going into the Spurs game. That was the most crucial one. We said, if we’re going to win, let’s enjoy winning. Let’s not just feel pressure all the time.

“We had got so far playing so well. We were in all competitions at that stage still. Everything just felt so good but there was a bit of a negative, you could just sense it. We just said we have to relax a bit. From that moment, everyone just calmed down and felt free. I think that was the turning point.

“[Christian] Norgaard said some really good words. I was going to say Martin [Odegaard] as well, when he started it off, and also [Eberechi] Eze. He ended it with some really nice and strong messages, because he’s such a calm guy. He just calmed everyone.

“It was really nice and I think that’s another thing this season. A lot of people have stepped up behind the scenes. No one would think they are leaders but they are really talkative within the group and in one to ones. It’s been a real group effort this season.”