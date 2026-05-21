According to reports, two Arsenal players are close to signing new contracts, while the club has chosen their ‘two main’ targets.

It has been a week of celebrations at Arsenal, who have ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League title by edging out Manchester City to be crowned champions.

The pressure is now off the Gunners for their final match of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace this weekend, but they could still do the double by winning the Champions League final later this month.

Arsenal are deserving of the Premier League title and Mikel Arteta already has one of the most complete squads in Europe, but they would be foolish to stand still this summer and they are already at work on their business ahead of next season.

The Gunners have invested heavily in the transfer market over recent windows, so it is hardly surprising that it is being reported that they will have to offload several valuable assets to balance the books this summer.

READ: Arsenal labelled the ‘worst’ and ‘greatest’ PL champions ever as ‘real challenge’ for Arteta next



Earlier this week, a report claimed as many as eight players could be sold by Arsenal this summer, while it is clear that they will ‘exercise’ their clause to sign Piero Hincapie permanently for around £45m.

Two key players to seal new contracts as Arsenal’s top targets named

Now, Caught Offside have shed light on what is going on at Arsenal, who are continuing work to tie key players to long-term contracts.

In recent months, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have signed new deals, and the report claims talks over a ‘major deal’ for Jurrien Timber are now at an ‘advanced stage’ and could be sealed before the World Cup.

The same report claims Declan Rice is also ‘set for a new deal’ and there have been ‘very positive early talks’, though this is ‘not quite as advanced’.

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The same report also names the “main two names” on Arsenal’s radar to imrpove their attack, while three players are ‘likely’ to leave.

They explained:

‘Even if Arsenal will feel their spending on new attacking players like Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze last summer ultimately did the job to deliver them the title, there’s still a recognition that it’s the one area that could really do with improvement. Julian Alvarez and Eli Junior Kroupi are the main two names being mentioned to me at the moment for that area of the squad. ‘It could also be a major summer of departures at the Emirates, with my previous information being that big names like Ben White, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli are likely to be able to leave if the right offers come in.’

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