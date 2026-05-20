Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their attempts to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez in the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday night after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth on the South Coast.

That result meant that Arsenal are now four points ahead of the second-placed Citizens with just three points on offer in the final game of the season.

It was Arsenal’s first title for 22 years and things could get even better for Mikel Arteta’s side if they can manage to overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.

The Gunners have boosted their transfer budget ahead of the summer through their success this season, while they have also guaranteed themselves another season in the Champions League.

That will help Arsenal sign their top targets in the upcoming summer transfer window and TEAMtalk have revealed that there is a ‘significant boost’ for them in one of their pursuits.

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Despite being very interested in signing Alvarez this summer, Barcelona ‘simply do not currently possess the financial flexibility required to complete a package likely to exceed £100million’.

The Catalan giants will now have to wait until 2027 if they want to sign the Argentina international, which will likely be too late with Alvarez reportedly keen to leave this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are ‘preparing to go head-to-head with Arsenal’ for Alvarez this summer and the Champions League final could have a telling outcome in the transfer saga.

With the asking price hitting nine figures, TEAMtalk insist that Atletico Madrid ‘would be open to considering player-plus-cash proposals’, while Arsenal, for their part, would also be ‘open’ to including Gabriel Martinelli to sweeten the deal.

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PSG were previously thought to be the frontrunners to land Alvarez but Arsenal are now ‘firmly in the race’ with the summer fast approaching.

Alvarez will be ‘a great fit’ at Arsenal

Ex-Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere reckons Alvarez is exactly the type of signing the Gunners should be targeting in the summer transfer window.

Aliadiere told Aceodds.com: “Alvarez will be a great fit because he is that player, but can also play as a nine. He will go and press with a Martin Ødegaard next to him.

“I want to see great players at the club, and he’s a top player and proven when he won the World Cup.”

When asked about the rumours linking Alvarez with a move in the summer, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone recently said: “I’m not inside Julian Alvarez’s head.

“It’s normal that an extraordinary player like Julian Alvarez is wanted by Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona.

“It’s normal because he’s very good.”

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