Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has identified five leaders in the current squad, according to a report, but two of them, Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella, could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Alonso has been appointed the new manager of Chelsea, with the former Real Madrid boss set to take charge of the London club from July 1.

However, it seems that the former Liverpool midfielder is already doing background work and getting ready to start working.

According to Marca, Alonso has already identified the coaches he will work with at Chelsea and has noted five leaders in the lead.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has reported that Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Tosin Adarabioyo and Enzo Fernandez are five players that Alonso wants in the Chelsea leadership ground.

The report has stated: ‘With his coaching staff now in place, Xabi already has some initial indications of which players he can trust and rely on for leadership and positive role models for the rest of the team.

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‘This group includes Reece James, Cucurella, Caicedo, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Enzo Fernández.’

Marca has further claimed that Alonso will have to change the culture at Chelsea.

It observed: ‘Following this, Xabi Alonso has already received an initial briefing on what he will find within the squad.

‘One of his main tasks is to change the team’s work culture and behaviour. The club has complete confidence in him. They have faith in the Spaniard’s work and his style.

‘One of the aspects that Chelsea has most valued about Xabi Alonso is his demanding work ethic, attitude, and high standards.

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‘They believe that this mentality is precisely one of the squad’s biggest shortcomings, especially given the youth of many of the new signings.’

Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez could leave Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea

Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez are two senior figures at Chelsea, and Alonso wants to make sure that the Spain international left-back and the Argentina international midfielder stays at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips wrote on X at 6:10pm on May 16: “Chelsea and Xabi Alonso have agreed a contract and length of contract.

“All parties now working to get it sealed ASAP.

“Alonso speaking to Chelsea players and wants to keep Cucurella and Fernandez.”

However, Marca has reported that Cucurella is willing to leave Chelsea for Atletico Madrid.

Atletico are keen on a 2026 summer deal for the 27-year-old, and Chelsea are aware that, if they want to cash in on him, then now is the time to do.

That’s because Cucurella’s current contract with Chelsea runs out in the summer of 2028.

Real Madrid are interested in Enzo Fernandez, according to the Spanish media, with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez keen on the Argentina international midfielder.

Journalist Latigo Serrano said on his YouTube channel last week, as relayed by The Chelsea Chronicle: “Florentino Perez’s third electoral appeal would obviously be a footballer, and one of those footballers that Real Madrid needs in the position where everyone knows the team has had the greatest deficiencies and problems, which is the central midfield.

“This electoral card that Florentino Perez would most likely present, he wouldn’t do so explicitly because it’s a player with a valid contract and no release clause, but he would hint that if he is president of Real Madrid, Enzo Fernandez would be a Real Madrid player.

“He can’t say that publicly because he risks Chelsea saying ‘No, Enzo Fernandez is a Chelsea player and he is not for sale’ but Florentino Perez already knows that Enzo Fernandez wants to leave Chelsea. He knows that Enzo Fernandez wants to play for Real Madrid.”

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