According to reports, Mohamed Salah has decided to give the ‘green light’ to join a European giant after leaving Liverpool this summer.

Earlier this year, Liverpool and Salah confirmed that he will leave the Premier League giants on a free transfer this summer.

Last season, Salah was arguably the best player in the Premier League as he helped Liverpool win their 20th title, and this earned him a new two-year contract until 2027.

However, this season has been completely different for Salah and Liverpool, with the forward among their key players who have dramatically declined in an embarrassing campaign.

Salah has also spoken out against head coach Arne Slot on two occassions this season, with the forward calling for change after Friday’s 4-2 loss against Aston Villa.

READ: Liverpool primed to boot out star who clapped Mo Salah social media post

So, Salah has selfishly been making Liverpool’s dire situation worse on his way out, and he now appears to be closing in on his next move.

Initially, it was assumed that the Reds star would secure a long-awaited move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, but it now looks as if he could join Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

This is according to a report from journalist Mark Brus for Caught Offside, who claims that the Turkish giants have obtained the ‘green light’ from Salah after making an ‘informal offer’.

Three factors pushing Salah towards Fenerbahce

The report notes Salah has not ‘entirely ruled out’ a move to the Saudi Pro League at this stage, but ‘his priority is to continue with an ambitious sporting project’ and he is ‘really keen to continue playing at the highest level’.

Also, Salah is said to be satisfied with the salary proposed by Fenerbahce.

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The report claims:

‘Salah could make huge money if he moves to Saudi, with clubs there ready to offer the 33-year-old a staggering $30m a year, plus a $20m signing-on bonus. ‘Still, my understanding is there is concrete interest from Fenerbahce, and that Salah himself appears to be ready to give a green light to the move. My sources tell me there has been an “informal offer” made to Salah during initial talks, with the Liverpool star indicating he’d be prepared to accept a salary in the region of €12-13m a year in order to keep on playing in Europe.’

Regarding Liverpool’s plans to replace Salah, it has emerged that they could miss out on their leading target and have opted to ‘turn attention’ to a cheaper alternative.

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