Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta wants the Gunners to go out and sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United after their title glory, according to reports.

The Gunners won their first Premier League title for 22 years on Tuesday night after second-placed Manchester City could only draw 1-1 against Bournemouth.

That result gave Arsenal an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the Premier League with only one game remaining before the end of the season.

Arsenal are also into the final of the Champions League in an incredible season that will live long in the memory and significantly boost their summer budget.

The Gunners will once again look to strengthen their midfield over the summer after bringing in Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard last year.

And now Italian website TuttoJuve insist that Newcastle star Tonali is one of Arsenal’s top targets as the Italy international ‘wants to leave’ St James’ Park in the summer.

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Newcastle could be ‘forced to raise funds’ to comply with the Premier League’s financial rules, and Arsenal are ‘interested’ in taking Tonali off their hands.

Arsenal and Premier League rivals Manchester United have ‘already been informed of the financial demands required to begin negotiations’ with Newcastle setting an asking price of €80m (£69m) for Tonali.

The report adds: ‘The management is said to have no intention of selling the Italian midfielder, considered one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. Newcastle are aware that any offers from Arsenal and Manchester United could turn into an auction capable of further increasing the value of the deal.’

It is understood that Gunners boss ‘Mikel Arteta would see the Italian as a perfect addition to Arsenal’s midfield, adding intensity, balance, and leadership.’

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When asked recently about rumours that he could leave Newcastle in the summer, Tonali insisted that interest comes from playing well.

Tonali said in April: “In football if you play well you have to deal with the transfer rumours, but if you concentrate 100% on your game, and you’re happy, you don’t have to think about anything or speak about anything.”

The Italy international insists that since ditching social media he feels much better about life, the Arsenal and Man Utd target added: “I don’t look at social media, I don’t like it. After my ban, I changed everything with social media, I just go to training and then go home and be with my family.

“My life is much better now.”

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