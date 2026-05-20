Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has congratulated Arsenal on winning the Premier League title this season and has also hailed Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have become the champions of England for the first time since 2004.

Manchester City’s failure to win against Bournemouth on Tuesday means that Arsenal will finish at the top of the Premier League table regardless of what happens against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Arsenal could also end the 2025/26 campaign by becoming the champions of Europe for the first time in history.

The north London outfit will take on last season’s champions, Paris Saint-Germain, in the final of the Champions League on May 30.

Arsenal have been getting congratulatory messages following their Premier League triumph, and among them is Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

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Ceballos was at Arsenal on loan from Madrid for the 2019/20 season and for the 2020/21 campaign.

The 29-year-old Spanish midfielder made 77 appearances for Arsenal during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Ceballos scored two goals and gave six assists for the Gunners in those matches.

The Madrid midfielder enjoyed working under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and he has been effusive in his praise of his Spanish compatriot, who has done a truly amazing job at the north London club.

Dani Ceballos congratulates Arsenal and Mikel Arteta

Ceballos wrote on X at 8:27am on May 20: “Congratulations to Arsenal, the players and the fans for winning the league title.

“Especially to Mikel Arteta.

“You always believed in the club and worked harder than anyone to achieve this. You deserve it, boss.

“Congratulations, family @Arsenal”

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Dani Ceballos is leaving Real Madrid

Ceballos has been on the books of Madrid since 2017 and is under contract at the Spanish and European giants until the summer of 2027.

However, Madrid have decided that the Spanish midfielder will not be part of the first-team squad next season.

Ceballos also reportedly fell out with current Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa, and his days at Estadio Bernabeu are numbered.

Jose Mourinho is returning to Real Madrid as the manager for his second spell in charge of Estadio Bernabeu.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Ceballos is not in Mourinho’s plans for next season.

Romano wrote on X in April: “Dani Ceballos, expected to leave Real Madrid this summer with clubs already in contact to plan proposals.

“Ajax and two more sides keen on Ceballos.”

Romano reiterated this week on his YouTube channel that Ceballos will leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The transfer guru said that Marseille, Real Betis and Ajax are the three clubs interested in Ceballos.

While the midfielder clearly has an affinity for Arsenal, it is hard to see Arteta trying to bring him back to the Emirates Stadium even for a modest transfer fee.

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