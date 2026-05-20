West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United could reportedly land two players for around £139m combined as they step up their interest in Matheus Fernandes.

Having sorted their managerial situation after sealing Champions League qualification, Man Utd can now go all in on their summer recruitment drive and are expected to be active in the transfer market.

Interim boss Michael Carrick, who is set to become their new permanent manager, has done a remarkable job to get Man Utd back in the Champions League, having got the best out of a group of players who were performing nowhere near their best under Ruben Amorim.

Still, Carrick and his players face a much tougher season in 2025/26 as they prepare to juggle several competitions, so, understandably, they are looking to bolster their squad this summer.

The Red Devils will inevitably prioritise a midfield overhaul and could sign as many as three players in this department, but they could also recruit a left-winger, striker, centre-back and/or left-back this summer.

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In midfield, West Ham standout Fernandes is emerging as a credible target for Man Utd, whose hopes of signing him will inevitably be boosted if/when the Hammers suffer relegation from the Premier League.

Fernandes has arguably been West Ham’s best player this season, and a report on Tuesday from The Daily Mail claimed Man Utd have now ‘stepped up talks’ over signing the £70m-rated midfielder.

The report explained:

‘United are understood to be working to a budget of around £150m, as recently revealed in this column, to overhaul their midfield engine room and Fernandes is a primary target outside of the top tier picks of Elliot Anderson, Aurelien Tchouameni and Carlos Baleba. ‘The fact Fernandes has been left out of Portugal’s World Cup squad makes any potential move easier, too. United also retain an interest in Brazil international Ederson, of Atalanta.’

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Man Utd ‘submit £69m bid’ as Matheus Fernandes makes decision

Now, a report from a transfer insider on X with over 700k followers claims Fernandes ‘wants’ to join Man Utd, while his representatives will have a ‘meeting’ with the Premier League giants ‘this week’.

The same report claims Man Utd have now ‘submitted a bid’ worth £69m to sign Sporting Lisbon left-back Max Araujo, who can also play at left-wing.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Manchester United have submitted a bid for Maxi Araujo.

‘We understand a bid of around £69m has been submitted.

‘Mateus Fernandes’s agent is to meet #mufc officials this week, according to club sources.

‘Mateus Fernandes wants @ManUtd move.’

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