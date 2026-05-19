West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who has been linked with Manchester United

According to reports, Manchester United have decided to ‘step up’ their move for West Ham United star Matheus Fernandes.

West Ham have endured a dismal 2025/26 campaign has they have moved to the brink of relegation from the Premier League, but Fernandes has been a standout performer for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

The talented midfielder joined the Hammers from relegated Southampton last summer for around £42m and he has justified this price tag in a breakout campaign for the 21-year-old.

In recent weeks, it has been widely reported that Man Utd are among the contenders to sign Fernandes, who looks set to remain in the Premier League after West Ham inevitably suffers relegation.

Man Utd’s transfer priority ahead of their Champions League return is to overhaul their midfield, with at least two signings expected as Manuel Ugarte is expected to follow Casemiro in leaving.

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Last week, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed the Red Devils are currently the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Fernandes, who has reportedly indicated to the Premier League giants that he is ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Old Trafford.

‘Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Man Utd are extremely keen on Fernandes and have already made contact with his representatives. ‘The Red Devils view the Portugal international as a potential long-term solution in midfield, with some sources suggesting that he could even partner or eventually succeed club captain Bruno Fernandes.’

A subsequent report from TEAMtalk claimed West Ham have set their asking price at £70m for Fernandes, though their negotiating power will inevitably be impacted by relegation from the Premier League.

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Now, a report from The Daily Mail claims Man Utd have opted to ‘step up talks’ over signing Fernandes this summer.

Man Utd identify Fernandes as ‘primary target’ this summer

The report claims Man Utd have held ‘recent discussions’ over signing Fernandes, though Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also ‘keen’ to sign him.

The report adds:

‘United are understood to be working to a budget of around £150m, as recently revealed in this column, to overhaul their midfield engine room and Fernandes is a primary target outside of the top tier picks of Elliot Anderson, Aurelien Tchouameni and Carlos Baleba. The fact Fernandes has been left out of Portugal’s World Cup squad makes any potential move easier, too. United also retain an interest in Brazil international Ederson, of Atalanta. ‘Elsewhere, it’s understood that links to Borussia Dortmund’s 28-year-old left back Julian Ryerson are premature. While his name has cropped up in the last fortnight, he is not believed to be high on United’s shopping list.’

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