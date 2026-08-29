Carragher slams ‘absolutely criminal’ Tottenham error and reveals the ‘answer’

Jamie Carragher criticised Tottenham Hotspur’s defending for Yoane Wissa’s brilliant goal as Newcastle United picked up an impressive 2-0 win in north London.

Tottenham were looking to bounce back after a damaging 3-0 defeat to Brentford in their Premier League opener. Newcastle have been decimated this summer, including selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham for £100million, but they continued their good start to the season against Spurs thanks to goals from Anthony Elanga and Wissa.

Newcastle had clearly decided to target Spurs left-back Andy Robertson in the build up to the game, as new Magpies midfielder Nico Gonzalez sent a long diagonal pass towards Amar Dedic and Robertson in the 62nd minute.

Dedic beat Robertson in the air, setting up Elanga in the box. Elanga quickly swivelled before sending a left-footed strike in off the post.

Wissa doubled Newcastle’s advantage in the 73rd minute. Nick Woltemade challenged for a header from a Lewis Hall corner, which saw the ball fall to Wissa in the penalty area.

Wissa pulled off a great acrobatic effort to beat Antonin Kinsky from close range. Newcastle held off Spurs for the remainder of the game to pick up all three points and leave Spurs with two consecutive defeats under Roberto De Zerbi.

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On co-commentary for Sky Sports, Carragher was left stunned by Spurs’ failure to mark Wissa.

He said: “The space Wissa’s got just in front of the goalkeeper is absolutely criminal. What are they doing, the Spurs defenders?

“So far, this season couldn’t have started any better for Newcastle; it couldn’t have gone any worse for Tottenham.”

Carragher went on to add: “And the answer will be more signings.”

Spurs have backed De Zerbi with over £320m of spending this summer, resulting in some big expectations that have so far not been met.

Carragher thinks Spurs will make more signings in the coming days to help De Zerbi turn results around.

“It’s going to take time at Tottenham,” the pundit said. “A lot of new players coming in… there’s no doubting the players that have come in.

‘More to come’ at Tottenham – Carragher

“You look at it and you think, ‘Ah, they’ve paid top dollar there’, but, the players that have come in, quality players.

“Certainly in midfield in Fernandes, Tonali. [I] saw signs in Van Hecke today, in terms of on the ball.

“But they won’t be finished, I think there’ll be more to come.

“It’s natural that people will panic a little bit, and I think Tottenham will go into the market again, no doubt about it.

“Not just because they’ve lost twice, but it just makes you a bit more decisive.

“When you’ve won both games, you might look at a couple of deals and think, ‘Hmm, maybe we’re ok, we’ll give that player til Christmas’.

“That certainly won’t be the case on the back of two really bad defeats.”

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