Man Utd ready to sell duo to bring in dream signing as Carragher slams summer transfer

Man Utd are ready to cash in on academy graduate Harry Amass in order to fund a move for Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already got deals for two midfielders over the line, as well as bringing in goalkeeper Karl Darlow and youngster Tynan Thompson.

Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have arrived in midfield from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively, while Man Utd are still looking for one more midfielder.

As well as another midfielder, it is understood that a new left-back is INEOS’ top target and Newcastle star Hall has always been at the top of their list in that position, in fact, it was reported by our friends at TEAMtalk in May that he is a ‘dream’ target for Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this month that Man Utd currently view Hall as too expensive but that the Red Devils could yet make a big bid.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United are looking to strengthen at left-back and that could be one of their next priorities.

READ: Why I am backing Man Utd to win Premier League ahead of Arsenal

“At the moment, Lewis Hall is considered too expensive and Newcastle have absolutely no intention of selling him.

“Newcastle have already lost several important figures this summer. Sandro Tonali joined Tottenham, Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona, Bruno Guimaraes is joining Arsenal and they’ve also lost manager Eddie Howe.

“Because of that, Newcastle are determined to keep Lewis Hall. Only an extraordinary offer could change their position, so we’ll continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.”

The Daily Mail are now claiming that Man Utd are planning to sell young left-back Amass, who starred for Sheffield Wednesday on loan in the Championship last season, and academy graduate Toby Collyer in order to raise funds for transfers.

The newspaper wrote: ‘Earlier this month, Czech goalkeeper Radek Vitek, 22, joined Middlesbrough for around £14m along with a host of add-ons including a buy back clause and 35 per cent sell on, while sources have disclosed that 19-year-old left-back Harry Amass, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, could leave Old Trafford for a fee of around £7m, again with add-ons.

READ: Joao Palhinha offers Man Utd a midfield compromise they shouldn’t have to make

‘Midfielder Toby Collyer is another United feel they could command a sizable fee for, although the increased number of fixtures the club expect to play this season, following European qualification, may well increase the number of opportunities to impress for those on the fringes of the squad.’

A couple of weeks ago, Man Utd legend Paul Scholes claimed that he’d prefer the Red Devils kept Amass as a back-up to Luke Shaw instead of buying Hall from Newcastle.

Scholes said: “Thats a wrong decision, buying Lewis Hall, we rather stay with Harry Amass. When you watch the two players, you can see that Amass is more talented than Hall. The club just needs to trust him. He can stay this season as the Luke Shaw back up and he becomes a starter next season.

“Of recent, Man United has been having a problem of not trusting youngsters from Carrington, just loaning them off and selling them at a give away price. Look at Barcelona, 50% of their squad is from their academy and it hasn’t stopped them from winning trophies. Cubarsi has just won the best young player of World Cup award. Man United should do the same.”

Tielemans ‘should have been at Man Utd a few years ago, then gone to Villa’ – Carragher

Fellow pundit Jamie Carragher said on The Overlap that new signing Tielemans should have been playing for Man Utd years ago.

Carragher said: “The thing with Tielemans, I was watching the [UEFA] Super Cup [between PSG and Aston Villa] and I’d just seen that Man United were on ITV playing Leeds, so I put it on.

“It just came to me a little bit – Tielemans was taking a corner, and it come to me, he’s a good player, don’t get me wrong. But you’d almost feel like he should have been at United a few years ago, then gone to Villa – not being at Villa, then gone to United.

“‘I’m not saying he’s had his best days, but it almost felt like the wrong way round. The last three years should have been at United, and then he gets sold to Villa.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd turn to cost-effective £70m duo as they look to seal next two transfers