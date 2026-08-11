Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United’s potential next signing and has issued an update on Lewis Hall.

Man Utd were always going to be active in the transfer market this summer, and they have so far made four signings.

The Red Devils have landed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Karl Darlow and Tynan Thompson, but they still want more arrivals in the coming weeks.

It has been widely reported that the Premier League giants want to sign a third new midfielder this summer, but they are also working on additions in other areas.

It has also been suggested that they want a striker, left winger and/or left-back, though it appears as if their priority is to bring in a new full-back to provide cover for Luke Shaw.

This is understandable because as good as Shaw was for Man Utd last season, he has a poor injury record and cannot be relied upon for a whole season in which they try to juggle as many as four competitions.

Man Utd would likely prefer to sign Shaw’s long-term replacement in this window, but this is proving difficult.

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It has been widely reported that Man Utd want to sign Newcastle United standout Hall, but they may struggle to sign him because of his current club’s stance on his exit.

Having already lost Eddie Howe, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali in this window, it is hardly surprising that they want their exits to stop there and are not entertaining bids for Hall.

It has been reported that Hall’s valuation has been set at £60m, but it’s even been reported that the Magpies would not sell the left-back for that much if Man Utd or another club bid that much.

Now, in his latest YouTube video, Romano has again stated that a deal between Man Utd and Newcastle for Hall is currently ‘not possible’ because his current club has ‘no intention to sell the player’.

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Man Utd ‘offered’ Jorge Salinas

Still, Romano does state that the Red Devils are ‘on the market’ for a new left-back, with INEOS keen on ‘important players’ and ‘young players who can be part of the squad’.

One such possibility is the Red Devils signing Jorge Salinas from Racing Santander, with the talented youngster having a 16 million euros release clause in his deal.

Salinas has also been linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, and it has been reported that Man Utd boss Michael Carrick has ‘approved’ his arrival and that they would pay his release clause.

And Romano has stated that Salinas is among those who have been ‘offered’ to Man Utd in this window.

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