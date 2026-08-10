Second source confirms Man Utd, Arsenal both want £30m left-back, with one club ahead

Arsenal appear to be ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign a £30m-rated left-back, with a reporter confirming a transfer into the Premier League is a concrete possibility over the coming weeks.

Man Utd are desperate to sign a new left-back, with Luke Shaw the wrong side of 30 and Patrick Dorgu now internally considered to be a winger and not a full-back.

United’s No 1 target was and continues to be Lewis Hall. However, an approach has been rebuffed by Newcastle who after selling Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon already this summer, are finally putting their foot down and saying no.

Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly is another player of interest at Old Trafford. However, Arsenal have no intention of selling their versatile homegrown star. What’s more, they actually want to add in the left-back position and not subtract.

That’s according to The Sun who earlier on Monday, claimed Arsenal and Man Utd were both taking a keen interest in signing Joaquin Seys.

The six-cap Belgium international, 21, plays for Club Brugge, and per the report, he’s valued at €35m / £30m by the Belgian champions.

A subsequent update from Ben Jacobs has verified Arsenal and Man Utd are both weighing up moves for Seys.

However, Jacobs pointed to the Gunners being ahead in the race, while also claiming Brugge are willing to cash in, just as they did when selling Christos Tzolis to Arsenal in July.

Arsenal particularly keen on Joaquin Seys

“There’s a possibility of a move to the Premier League there,” began Jacobs when reporting on talkSPORT. “Both clubs (Arsenal and Man Utd) are assessing options.

“I think this is a deal that like with Christos Tzolis, Club Brugge would be willing to sanction, nothing advanced though, at this point.

“The player has been tracked for quite some time, particularly I’m told by Arsenal. We know that Man Utd’s window is not done yet, and for United there are a few priority positions they’re looking to address.

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“One is potentially left wing if Marcus Rashford departs. One is another central midfielder, and then some form of defensive cover.

“In the long run they’re maybe going to need a replacement for Harry Maguire, but of course both Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are viewed as a young partnership that could be the foundations of Manchester United for some time to come.

“And then over on the left side, still finding another left-back because Diego Leon is young and Luke Shaw isn’t going to be around forever.”

If Man Utd miss out on Seys or come to the conclusion he’s not worth pursuing, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk understand RB Leipzig’s David Raum is coming under strong consideration.

Raum is also believed to be keen on the prospect of moving to Old Trafford.