Arsenal have received a €40m / £34m offer for Gabriel Martinelli, and a report has revealed how the Gunners will respond.

There’s no shortage of players Arsenal are willing to offload this summer despite breaking their 20-plus year wait for a Premier League title last year.

The majority of those understood to be on the chopping block are attackers, with Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus all up for grabs.

The Evening Standard claim Nelson could be heading to West Ham, with Arsenal giving encouragement to the Championship side with regards to a permanent transfer.

Gabriel Jesus is a wanted man at Napoli, though the biggest fee would be collected if his fellow Brazilian, Martinelli, is moved on.

And according to reporter Ben Jacobs, Turkish champions Galatasaray made an approach for the 25-year-old over the weekend.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Gabriel Martinelli a potential option for Galatasaray as no breakthrough yet in talks for Rafael Leão.

‘Galatasaray made an exploratory approach to Arsenal over the weekend. Not a sale Arsenal expected to sanction without a replacement.’

As mentioned, Arsenal won’t sanction Martinelli’s sale without first signing, or at the very least lining up, an upgrade on the left side.

Christos Tzolis has joined, though he is viewed as the successor to Leandro Trossard who was sold to Besiktas.

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Arsenal have tried to bring in a superstar left winger this summer, though moves for Morgan Rogers, Yan Diomande, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola have all fallen flat.

Nevertheless, Arsenal’s failure to land a superstar winger isn’t stopping Galatasaray from dangling the carrot.

Arsenal respond to £34m Galatasaray bid for Martinelli

According to The Sun, they’ve just lodged a €40m / £34m bid for Martinelli. However, Arsenal believe their wide man is worth more than that, and as such, the bid won’t be accepted.

The Sun stated: ‘Galatasaray have made a formal approach for Gabriel Martinelli.

‘The Turkish side have made an offer of €40 million (£34m), but the Gunners believe in the current market, the 25-year-old is worth more.

‘It is rumoured that the Turkish giants plan to sign the Arsenal winger as well as Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

‘Arsenal are looking to revamp the left-side of their attack.’