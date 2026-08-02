According to reports, Gabriel Martinelli is to leave Arsenal this summer on one condition, while Mikel Arteta has commented on Viktor Gyokeres’ future.

Arsenal are active in the transfer market to build an even stronger squad after winning the Premier League last season.

The Gunners have already landed Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis, while they are also looking to offload several players to balance the books.

After he had an uninspiring debut season, Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with an exit and The Independent are reporting that they are ‘open’ to letting him leave.

However, Arsenal boss Arteta has confirmed that the striker is “going to stay” this summer.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Guimaraes to Arsenal closer as Chelsea make new offer, Spurs eye Osimhen

Martinelli seems far more likely to leave, though. A report from Football Insider claims he is ‘almost certain to leave’ if they sign Vinicius Junior, with former Premier League scout Bryan King claiming he will be in a “tricky” situation if the Real Madrid star joins.

“What would happen with the wide left player that they’ve got, Martinelli? Tricky,” King told Football Insider.

“I just wonder what Arsenal would do with him [if Vinicius Jr arrives]. Because he’s similar, he’s got good pace.

“Well, I would definitely sooner have had him than [Alejandro] Garnacho [for Aston Villa], that is for sure.”

However, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has explained why he suspects Martinelli will stay this summer.

“No, I don’t think Martinelli can be sold this summer. He is a player that Arteta wants to have in his squad,” Di Marzio told PariuriX.com.

READ MORE: Five reasons for Vinicius Junior to join Arsenal rather than stay at Real Madrid

“Nico Williams can be an opportunity to get, but nothing concrete is going on at the moment, but this is a deal that could happen late in the transfer window, maybe even a last-minute deal.

“Something might happen between the middle of August and late August but not yet.”

Real Madrid “could open the door for Arsenal”…

Regarding Vinicius Junior, reporter Pete O’Rourke has explained why he thinks the door “could open” for Arsenal to sign the forward.

“It’s going to be ongoing for the next couple of weeks,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

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“I’m sure talks over a new deal with Real Madrid will step up in the coming weeks before the close of the window and with the player set to return to pre-season training.

“But if no new deal can be agreed with Real Madrid, for whatever reason, then they could open the door for Arsenal. We will learn more in the next few weeks.

“It’s going to be a story that’s going to dominate the headlines between now and the close of the window.

“If he doesn’t sign a new deal, Real Madrid reluctantly will have to cash in on him because it would be a disaster for them if he was to see out his contract and leave for free.”