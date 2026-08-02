According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have received ‘approval’ over signing Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen in a deal potentially worth £65m.

Spurs have already made a statement in this summer’s transfer window, having invested over £230m on arrivals as the biggest spenders in Europe.

So far this summer, Roberto De Zerbi’s side have landed Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka.

But the north London outfit remain in the market for more additions. Their next priority is to improve their attack, and they could sign a striker and/or winger in the coming weeks.

Tottenham are known to be targeting Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Manchester City’s Savinho, but they are now reportedly making a move for Osimhen.

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Osimhen has been sporadically linked with a move to the Premier League for years, and he remains one of the best strikers in the world.

And Tottenham are reportedly trying to make another statement signing by landing Osimhen, with Caught Offside reporting that they are ‘ready to make a blockbuster move’ for the striker after making ‘initial approaches’.

It is also stated that Tottenham have indicated that they have proposed a package worth around £50-55m, though Galatasaray are said to be holding out for £65m.

Regarding personal terms, the report explains: ‘Tottenham have received sporting approval to begin formal negotiations and believe personal terms would not create a major obstacle, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.’

READ MORE: Newcastle tipped to make bid for £60m-rated Tottenham star on August 16



“I love how Tottenham have behaved…”

And ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp has praised his former club for their conduct in this transfer window, claiming they are “behaving like a big club”.

“I love how Tottenham have behaved in this window,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen Tottenham behave like a big club in a long time. The players they’ve brought in, Tonali and Fernandes, are going to be excellent midfield players. They’re going to be top class, exactly what they need.

“If you were to look at one area, it would certainly be in the forward line. Can they get somebody to help (Dominic) Solanke and take that pressure off him?

“(Mohammed) Kudus is going to be back as well. (Dejan) Kulusevski is coming back, I’m a big fan of his.

“So they are looking in a really, really good situation. Even some of the players they’ve got on free transfers. (Marcos) Senesi is going to be a good signing. He’s done a great job at Bournemouth.

“With how they’re behaving and the managers they’ve got in, I think they’re going to have a really strong season this year.And I’ve not said that for a long time.”

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