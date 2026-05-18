Chelsea are among a cluster of gigantic clubs holding exploratory talks over a €100m striker signing that could kick the Xabi Alonso era off with a bang, according to a report.

Xabi Alonso was announced as the next Chelsea manager on Sunday. The Spaniard has signed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will officially begin his reign on July 1.

News of Alonso agreeing to manage the Blues was originally broken by our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, and reporter Graeme Bailey specifically.

Bailey also brought news of Chelsea and Alonso agreeing to slight compromises with regards to their outlook on transfers.

The Blues have acknowledged they must let a manager of Alonso’s calibre have a bigger say in transfers, both ins and outs. Some prior managers in the BlueCo era have had very little input.

Alonso, meanwhile, has accepted he won’t have 100 percent control over the moves in the market, but that’s fine with the Spaniard who already believes the squad he’s inheriting has what it takes to achieve big things.

In his mind, only a handful of targeted and big-money buys are required to get Chelsea back to the summit of English football.

Chief among the players who’ll be key to Alonso succeeding or failing in west London is Joao Pedro, who is arguably Chelsea’s player of the season with 20 goals and nine assists to his name.

There’s strong and confirmed interest in Pedro from Barcelona, but the Blues have no intention of selling. Yet despite the overwhelming desire to continue with Pedro, Graeme Bailey has revealed Chelsea want another big-name striker brought in.

Chelsea want to sign Victor Osimhen… again

Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, is the frontman in their sights. The 27-year-old has enjoyed another superb campaign in front of goal and has now helped fire his respective sides to three league titles in four years (Napoli 2022/23, Galatasaray 2024/25, 2025/26).

Osimhen – described in the piece as one of the most feared strikers in world football – is now the subject of exploratory talks and discussions via intermediaries regarding his future.

Aside from Chelsea, the two biggest Spanish sides, Real Madrid and Barcelona, are also involved.

Bailey explained: “Osimhen’s impact in Turkey has only strengthened the belief among Europe’s top clubs that he is capable of transforming an attack at the highest level.

“Galatasaray, for their part, are in no mood to willingly sanction his departure and remain desperate to keep hold of the 27-year-old beyond this season. Sources claim they would demand €100million (£87.1m / $116.3m) for a transfer.

“However, TEAMtalk understands that despite the Turkish giants’ stance, discussions and exploratory conversations are already taking place behind the scenes regarding potential next steps for the striker.

“Sources indicate intermediaries have again begun presenting Osimhen’s profile to several major European clubs as they assess the market ahead of the summer transfer window.”

Xabi Alonso increases Chelsea’s appeal

After noting Real and Barca’s interest, Bailey revealed what he’s hearing about Chelsea, and incoming boss Alonso might wind up proving key in negotiations.

He added: “The Blues have admired Osimhen for a prolonged period and TEAMtalk understands Stamford Bridge is again viewed by those around the player as a realistic landing spot this summer.

“Chelsea’s need for a proven elite-level number nine remains clear despite strong performances from several attacking players this season.

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“And while the lack of Champions League football would traditionally represent a major obstacle, TEAMtalk understands the impending arrival of Alonso as Chelsea’s new head coach could significantly alter the attractiveness of the project.

“Sources believe Alonso’s reputation, tactical vision and long-term ambitions would ensure Chelsea remain capable of attracting elite talent even without Europe’s top competition next season.”

Chelsea first attempted to sign Osimhen in the summer window of 2024 and at that time, the striker did give the ‘green light’ to joining the Blues. Ultimately, his sky high salary demands scuppered the deal.

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