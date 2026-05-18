Liverpool owners FSG are now seriously considering sacking Arne Slot and one of the best managers in the world is in their sights.

Liverpool have endured an abysmal campaign that has shown zero signs of ever getting out of second gear. The Reds are consistently out-fought, out-thought and out-everything by opponents on an almost weekly basis.

Slot looks powerless to prevent the slide, and in truth, the club only appear to be going one way under the Dutchman, and it’s not up.

Liverpool made no attempt to hire or even speak to Xabi Alonso before the Spaniard signed on at Chelsea.

As such, it had been widely reported by multiple respected sources, including Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano, that Slot would be staying at Liverpool beyond the summer.

Indeed, Jacobs even revealed the three factors owners FSG are viewing as mitigation for the dire season – Diogo Jota’s tragic passing, Mohamed Salah’s decline, and making too many changes to the starting line-up in the previous summer window.

However, that update came prior to Liverpool tasting defeat for the 19th time this season on Friday night.

As is customary, the Reds were played off the park and the four goals they shipped brought their tally to 51 in the Premier League this year. That is the most Liverpool have ever conceded in a 38-game EPL season.

And with fans, pundits, players and journalists all turning on Slot and realising he’s incapable of turning the ship around, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought exclusive news of Liverpool’s hierarchy giving serious thought to sacking Slot.

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Liverpool considering sacking Arne Slot

“Edwards and Hughes have some serious thinking and talking to do,” explained their insider, Graeme Bailey.

“The situation with Slot is escalating at a pace, and I can tell you not everyone internally is aligned behind the idea that he should definitely stay.

“Liverpool are not a club that reacts emotionally or impulsively, but the ownership absolutely recognise this is becoming a very concerning situation.

“I’m told Salah’s comments hit home in a massive way. Internally, there’s actually a lot of sympathy towards what he said, and people at the club understand why he voiced those frustrations.”

Bailey then named four managers who are fast emerging on Liverpool’s radar. However, according to a separate update from X account @WilsonCoxLFC, the Reds are aiming even higher.

Liverpool want world’s best manager Luis Enrique

“Liverpool’s dream managerial target is and was always Luis Enrique however he looks set to sign a new deal with PSG after the Champions League final,” wrote the account which specialises in covering Liverpool and is regarded by some as an ‘in the know’.

“If anything breaks down which is very unlikely Liverpool would pounce on that opportunity.”

As mentioned by the account, Enrique is currently in talks over a contract extension at PSG. The Ligue 1 giant would love nothing more than to tie Enrique down to fresh terms given he’s widely regarded as the No 1 manager in world football right now.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

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* Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack?

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Enrique guided PSG to a historic quadruple last term. And despite the club never winning the Champions League before he arrived, they’ve advanced to a second successive final and are favourites to go back-to-back.

This is all despite Enrique losing arguably the world’s best player in Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid via free agency just one year into his tenure.

What’s more, and potentially showcasing there’s no smoke without fire, Enrique has now been installed as the favourite to succeed Slot with the bookmakers.

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