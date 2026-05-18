Liverpool have reportedly made a U-turn on head coach Arne Slot’s future and have ‘discussed’ four potential replacements.

Slot has overseen a woeful 2025/26 campaign for Liverpool, who have made an incredibly weak defence of their Premier League title in a trophyless season.

Several mitigating factors have contributed to Liverpool‘s struggles, but Slot is at least partly to blame for their current woes and he has gradually lost fan support this season.

Liverpool *should* qualify for the Champions League, but Slot will remain under immense scrutiny ahead of next season even if they get over the line.

Despite this, respected reporter David Ornstein insisted last week that the Reds hierarchy “fully intend” to stick with Slot beyond this season.

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However, Slot’s situation worsened over the weekend, with Liverpool suffering a one-sided 4-2 loss to Aston Villa, while Mohamed Salah publicly hit out at the Dutchman for the second time this season by demanding the club go back to playing “heavy metal attacking football”.

Now, a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Liverpool have ‘very serious concerns’ about Slot that have ‘forced a rethink’, with Salah’s latest outburst ‘triggering’ a response from FSG.

According to Bailey, Slot’s situation is “escalating at a pace” and he now could leave ahead of next season.

“Edwards and Hughes have some serious thinking and talking to do,” Bailey explained.

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“The situation with Slot is escalating at a pace, and I can tell you not everyone internally is aligned behind the idea that he should definitely stay.

“Liverpool are not a club that reacts emotionally or impulsively, but the ownership absolutely recognise this is becoming a very concerning situation.

“I’m told Salah’s comments hit home in a massive way. Internally, there’s actually a lot of sympathy towards what he said, and people at the club understand why he voiced those frustrations.”

Four managers ‘discussed’ as potential replacements

Xabi Alonso has now agreed to join Chelsea, so he is no longer a contender to replace Slot at Liverpool.

Still, Bailey has named four managers who have been ‘discussed’ as possible successors to Slot at Anfield.

“Sebastian Hoeness is hugely respected because of the work he’s done at Stuttgart,” Bailey added.

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“Julian Nagelsmann remains admired, while Matthias Jaissle is another coach Liverpool have looked at – especially given the growing appreciation for his tactical approach.

“But one name that repeatedly comes up is Andoni Iraola.

“He’s potentially available, he plays an aggressive high-intensity style that fits Liverpool’s football identity, and crucially, he already understands the Premier League.

“And people shouldn’t underestimate the Richard Hughes connection either. Hughes was instrumental in bringing Iraola to Bournemouth, and there remains huge respect there.”