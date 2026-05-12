David Ornstein has issued an update on Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool amid links with Xabi Alonso, who has reportedly decided on his next move.

Slot is under immense scrutiny at Liverpool, having lost fan support over the course of an incredibly disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

The Dutchman is not the only one to blame for Liverpool‘s dramatic downturn, but he has hardly endeared himself to supporters by adopting a really dull approach to games, as his side have been in the fight for Champions League qualification and not the title.

Slot has also not been helped by the fan clamour for Liverpool to appoint club legend Alonso as his successor, and it was reported on Monday evening that the Spaniard would prefer a return to Anfield instead of Chelsea.

However, Ornstein has insisted that the Reds “fully intend” to stick with Slot, while he has also offered a firm update on Alonso.

“My information is that Xabi Alonso is not under consideration at Liverpool at all,” Ornstein said on NBC.

READ: Arne Slot has ‘earned the right’ to fix Liverpool even with Alonso looming…



“Liverpool fully intend to go into next season with Arne Slot as their head coach.

“I think Liverpool will want to recruit for Arne Slot this summer, in particular in the wing positions. And they think that will be crucial.

“Liverpool will look to do more work in the transfer market.”

Ornstein issues updates on Konate and Hughes

Regarding the future of Ibrahima Konate and Richard Hughes, Ornstein added: “As I understand it, the situation is still a stalemate and it’s not looking particularly positive.

“Although until either side walks away, there is still hope, of course, that that could reach a positive conclusion for him to stay at Anfield.”

READ MORE: Liverpool keep or sell: Midfield overhaul coming as Slot braced for ‘drastic’ action



On Hughes, he continued: “He’s been heavily linked with Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

“They are interested, but I’ve been assured that nothing has been agreed on that front.”

Fabrizio Romano has also provided an update on Slot’s future, having revealed a “guarantee” with Alonso.

“At the moment, the feeling at Liverpool, I can confirm that it is absolutely in the direction that they want to continue with Slot,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

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“Why? Because so far, and it’s May now, it’s no longer February, March, or April. In May, Liverpool have not made contact with any other manager.

“There were many rumours on Liverpool making contact with Alonso coming from Germany, but I can guarantee that Liverpool this year never made any direct approach with Alonso or with his agents.”