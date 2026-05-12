Jamie Carragher thinks Roberto De Zerbi will be “furious” with Tottenham Hotspur star Mathys Tel after he cost his side a win against Leeds United.

Tel had a rollercoaster game on Monday night against Leeds United, with the forward sensationally finding the net from distance to give his side a 1-0 lead shortly after half-time.

However, he later carelessly conceded a penalty for catching Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu with a high foot while attempting a clearance with an overhead kick.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin calmly converted the penalty and Sean Longstaff came close to winning the game for Leeds before full time, but the two sides were ultimately made to settle for a point.

This result leaves Spurs only two points clear of the relegation zone with two games remaining and Carragher hit out at Tel for his “really poor decision” when conceding a penalty.

“It’s just a crazy decision from Tel,” Carragher said on Sky Sports afterwards.

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“What you think sometimes is we’ve been there sometimes as players where you don’t see the opposition player coming in.

“But he’s about to make his decision and he sees him, he looks. So he’s made his decision but as soon as he knows there’s someone there, it has to change.

“He still has time, he’s got to change his mind. I thought he hadn’t seen him initially, but he has. It’s a really, really poor decision.”

“De Zerbi will be furious…”

Tel also could have gifted Leeds a goal in the first half following a careless action. Carragher added: “We’re talking about a young attacking player, making two ridiculous decisions in this game.

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“De Zerbi will be furious – but he’s got to remember he’s a young attacking player who has actually made a massive difference to Spurs right now.

“He came off the bench at Wolves, got the corner and the winning goal. He set up the second goal at Villa, and he scored the goal tonight.

“He needs him, because they haven’t got players with injuries but there’s a player there. We’ve seen that in the last couple of games.

“You’d be going nuts, but the good at the other end – everything we showed that was good from Spurs in the first half, and then he scored the goal in the second half.

“That’s the art of management, and De Zerbi knows that a lot better than me.”

Thankfully for Spurs, they were helped by Kinsky, with Carragher claiming he produced “one of the saves of the season” to deny Longstaff in stoppage time.

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Carragher has reserved praise for Kinsky for bouncing back from his disastrous performance against Atletico Madrid earlier this season.

“Who would have ever thought that he would probably ever play for Tottenham again, off the back of what happened at Atletico,” he said.

“You’d have to have a heart of stone if you didn’t feel delighted for him.

“Everyone thought his Spurs career was over a couple of months ago. That could be the save that keeps them in the Premier League.”