Roberto De Zerbi has told Tottenham to remember "sad memories" for the rest of the season

Brighton CEO and deputy chairman, Paul Barber, has revealed the conversations he had with Roberto De Zerbi about Tottenham Hotspur years ago and how it was inevitable that he eventually ended up managing the north London club.

The Italian, who spent just over 18 months as Seagulls boss between 2022 and 2024, is currently battling to avoid relegation with Spurs with just three games of the season remaining.

After losing his first game in charge at Sunderland, De Zerbi has guided Tottenham to a three-match unbeaten run, including winning their last two, to climb out of the relegation zone.

If they can beat Leeds United on Monday evening, it will open up a four-point buffer to 18th-placed West Ham, although it would be only their third win at home in the Premier League all season long.

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However, the signs have been good for Tottenham under the 46-year-old, of late, despite De Zerbi dealing with a lengthy injury list that has robbed him of the club’s best creative attacking talent.

While numerous Tottenham players have also lavished praise on De Zerbi for restoring confidence and belief in the squad, Barber has revealed how the Italian has always had an affinity with the club.

Barber, who was the man who took the Italian to Brighton back in 2022 and previously worked as a general manager at Tottenham, predicted that the former Marseille chief has personality and character to be a success in north London.

De Zerbi destined to be Tottenham boss

When asked if De Zerbi spoke to him about the culture at Spurs, the Seagulls CEO told SportsAgentsPod: “Roberto and I talked about Tottenham when we worked together at Brighton, because it was one of the clubs he looked to when he was growing up. For the flair, ‘the game is about the glory’, the Bill Nicholson way.

“He was very aware, going into Tottenham, not only the size of the club and the expectations, not just on staying up this season, but the way they play, and what the fans expect there.

“I think he’s a good fit there, he is a fantastic coach, a really good person, an intense character.

“I think the fans will really respond to his way of coaching the team from the technical area.”

That was certainly the case in the only game De Zerbi has managed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so far, ironically against the Seagulls, with the home fans getting behind the team and the Italian.

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Having led 2-1 in one of the better performances of a dismal domestic campaign, Georginio Rutter scored a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser for the visitors to deny Spurs a crucial three points.

Tottenham will now be looking to break their home duck in the league in 2026 against a Leeds side who are now safe after West Ham’s dramatic defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.