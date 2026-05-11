Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on Jose Mourinho replacing Alvaro Arbeloa as Real Madrid boss, though Joe Cole has urged Chelsea to give ‘the Special One’ the keys to Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho is currently in charge of Benfica, having returned to Portugal in September. He has guided Benfica to within two games of a remarkable unbeaten league campaign, though they have still lost out on the Primeira Liga title to Porto.

Mourinho’s contract with Benfica runs for another season, but he could soon leave as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified the Portuguese icon as his No 1 target to replace Arbeloa at the Bernabeu.

Mourinho and Perez still have a good relationship from his previous spell managing Madrid, prompting talks between the club and super agent Jorge Mendes.

On his Instagram, Romano has stated that Mourinho is ‘ready to say yes’ to Perez once he gets assurances over ‘what kind of power’ he would be given.

“The contacts between Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid will continue over [the] next week, and [the] next days, to understand if Florentino Perez decides to proceed for the Special One,” Romano said.

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“But contacts are ongoing, as I told you earlier this week. Mourinho would be ready to take the job.

“Obviously he wants to be informed on what kind of power he would have, what kind of project Real Madrid has.

“He is absolutely ready for this opportunity.

“Benfica [are] waiting. Benfica would love to continue with Mourinho, they are prepared to offer him a new contract.

“But this depends on Real Madrid. If Perez decides to proceed, in that case Mourinho will return to Real Madrid.”

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Instead of returning to the Spanish capital, Cole wants Mourinho to go back to Chelsea for a third stint and rescue the Blues from their current turmoil.

Cole said: “The best move the club could make now, a realistic move as well, is to go to Jose Mourinho.

“Say that this is what we can do, and just let the man take charge of the club. Just say, ‘rebuild my club for me, we’re going to step back, you get us back on track.’

“Give him a long contract, and tell the players and the fans just to take the transition.

Mourinho would be ‘in charge of everything’ at Chelsea – Cole

“Tell the fans, ‘We’ve given you what you want. Jose is in charge of bringing the players in. Jose is in charge of everything’.

“So, the fans know where they stand, and the players know where they stand as a group. And then leave it.

“It’s going to take a few years. But I’m pretty sure, in three years, Chelsea will be in a healthier position than they are now.

“Everyone’s thinking he’s finished, but there’s a reason Real Madrid are looking at him.”

When asked about Madrid’s interest over the weekend, Mourinho replied: “There is something I would like to emphasise: in the world of football it is not the professionals who are interested in going or not going, when something happens, it is the clubs that are interested and that initiate or not the procedures to have the people they want.

“They keep talking about Real Madrid, and I continue to run away from that, honestly.

“I had no contact with the president or any other club official. In the final phase of the seasons, I don’t talk to anyone.

“I didn’t have any contact with Real Madrid and until the last league game against Estoril, I won’t have any.

“Then there’s a one-week window, where I’ll be free to talk to whoever I think I should talk to, but until then, everything that’s come out of meetings and calls… it’s speculation.”

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