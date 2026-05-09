Jose Mourinho has held extensive talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and has made it clear to him what he thinks of Kylian Mbappe, according to a report.

Mourinho is in charge of Benfica at the moment, but there are growing suggestions that the Portuguese boss will return to Madrid as their manager.

The legendary Portuguese manager was the Real Madrid boss between 2010 and 2013 and won three major trophies with Los Blancos, including LaLiga in 2012.

Madrid are having a turbulent season, with squad unrest and a lack of harmony among the players evident.

This week’s bust-up in training between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde is the latest of a series of events that have made a bad season worse.

As Madrid stare at a second successive season without a major trophy, manager Alvaro Arbeloa’s days at Estadio Bernabeu are numbered.

READ: Real Madrid: Tchouameni ‘struck’ Valverde after being ‘provoked’ before, during and after training

On Friday afternoon, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that Madrid were in talks with Mourinho.

Romano wrote on X at 4pm on May 8: “Real Madrid have started Jose Mourinho operation with direct contacts now taking place.

“Benfica want Mou to stay at all costs but aware of Real talks ongoing; it depends on Madrid.

“Up to Florentino Pérez: he will decide if Mourinho returns or not.”

TEAMtalk has now brought an update on those talks, with the reliable transfer news outlet revealing what Mourinho has told Madrid president Florentino Perez about the current situation at Estadio Bernabeu.

READ MORE: Stunning Vinicius Junior to Man City development as ‘explosive’ Real Madrid exit tipped

During the ‘ lengthy conversations’, Mourinho told Perez that he is confident of controlling the dressing room and keeping the players in check.

Jose Mourinho discusses Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe

The Benfica boss has also discussed Kylian Mbappe with Perez, with the France international striker coming under fire from some fans.

Some Madrid supporters are not happy that Mbappe went on a break to Italy with his partner while recovering from injury.

There is also an online petition, ‘Mbappe Out’, with over 67million signatures backing the departure of the France international striker from Madrid.

TEAMtalk has reported: ‘The ongoing situation surrounding Kylian Mbappe has also been a major topic internally.

‘The Madrid hierarchy are increasingly frustrated with the treatment Mbappe has received from sections of the fanbase and believe that the club needs a strong, authoritative figure capable of reconnecting the dressing room, supporters and wider institution.

‘Sources state Mourinho believes he can be that figure.’

While Mourinho is willing to return to Madrid, the Portuguese boss has ‘made his own demands clear during discussions with Perez’.

According to the report, Mourinho ‘wants significantly greater involvement in Madrid’s football structure than previous managers have been granted, particularly regarding recruitment and transfer strategy’.

It is now up to Madrid president Perez to make the final call.

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