Liverpool have spied an opening to bring Federico Valverde to Anfield in the summer transfer window following his fight with Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a Spanish report, with the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), willing to splash the cash for the Uruguayan midfielder.

Valverde and Tchouameni were involved in unsavoury incidents at the Madrid training ground this week.

It started on Wednesday and continued on Thursday, with Valverde having to go to the hospital after he ‘accidentally hit a table’, as per his statement on Instagram.

While the Uruguay international midfielder has described the incident with Tchouameni as a “disagreement” and an “argument”, Marca has noted that it was a ‘fight’.

Another Spanish publication has described it as a ‘war’, stating: ‘One of the most talked about news stories this week has been the brutal fight between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

‘A clear demonstration of the war that exists inside the Real Madrid dressing room, where several players are at odds, making the crisis that the club is experiencing more worrying than ever.’

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Valverde has been diagnosed with ‘a cranioencephalic trauma’ and will ‘need to rest for 10 to 14 days’, according to a statement on Real Madrid’s official website.

Liverpool want to sign Federico Valverde from Real Madrid

It remains to be seen how Madrid patch up the relationship between Valverde and Tchouameni, but Liverpool and Arsenal have already started to make moves for the former.

It has been reported in Spain that Liverpool and Arsenal ‘wish to take advantage of his current delicate situation’ and ‘will try to get’ Valverde out of Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal ‘have not hesitated to get in touch with his agent, to convey their interest’, with the former even willing to pay a total of €100million (£86.4m) for him.

The report has added: ‘The Reds are great admirers of Valverde, who would be willing to put on the table a total of 80 million euros fixed and 20 more depending on variables. so that he becomes one of the new leaders of the project at Anfield.’

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Liverpool will not win the Premier League title this season, but the Reds are very likely to finish in the Champions League places.

If Liverpool win against Chelsea and Bournemouth fail to beat Fulham, then the Reds will confirm their place in the Champions League next weekend.

Speaking ahead of the game, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said: “Usually this goes hand in hand. If you have a good performance, that usually leads to a result.

“So, that’s why performances are very crucial and important. It’s not always like that in football.

“Sometimes you can have a poor performance but still win.

“But over the long term, if your performance is good then it helps you [in] picking up more points. But the first and main aim is [to] qualify for the Champions League.

“I think we’ve shown this season that we need a good performance to get results, because the opposite has been true a lot of times – that we had a good performance but the result was not there.

“But we did not have many times a poor performance and still had a result.

“It’s not the type of team we are – we are not that well on set-pieces or holding on, defending with all we [have] got. So, we need to have a good performance usually to win a game of football.”

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