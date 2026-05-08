Real Madrid players are reportedly ‘convinced’ that Vinicius Junior is the ‘snitch’ in the dressing room after a ‘fight’ between two stars.

The Spanish giants are towards the end of another shambolic season, but it has somehow been made a lot worse in recent days.

There have been regular reports of behind-the-scenes conflict at Real Madrid over the past two seasons, with a dressing room filled with massive egos causing headaches for coaches and other leading figures.

Real Madrid have one of the best squads in Europe, but they have become virtually impossible to manage, with current boss Alvaro Arbeloa struggling after Xabi Alonso.

And the situation at Real Madrid has boiled over following a second successive season without a major trophy, with it reported that Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni have had a ‘fight’.

READ: Real Madrid: ‘Leaked DMs’ from Tchouameni detail Valverde ‘fight’ after ‘traumatic brain injury’

This incident has left Valverde with a ‘traumatic brain injury’, but he has claimed that this situation has been completely blown out of proportion.

Valverde has rubbished speculation of a fight with Tchouameni and blamed a mole in the Real Madrid camp for spreading misinformation.

Part of his 425-word statement read: ‘Yesterday I had an incident with a teammate as a result of a play during training, where the fatigue from competition and frustration make everything bigger than it is.

‘In a normal locker room, these things can happen and are resolved among ourselves without becoming public. Obviously here there is someone behind all this who rushed to tell the story, added to a season without titles where Madrid is always the center of attention and everything gets magnified.

‘Today we had another disagreement. During the argument I accidentally hit a table, causing myself a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital.

‘At no point has my teammate hit me, nor have I hit him, although I understand that for you it may have been easier to believe that we beat each other up or that it was intentional, but that did not happen.’

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Vinicius Jr becomes the scapegoat *again*

Vinicius Jr is often made a scapegoat whenever something goes wrong at Real Madrid, so it is hardly surprising that he has been dragged into this situation.

According to Spanish website Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid’s players are ‘convinced’ that Vinicius is the ‘exposed snitch’ in the dressing room who ‘has brought to light all the incidents that have occurred in recent days’.

The report explains:

‘But there’s another very important element to consider. The dressing room is convinced that the Brazilian is Álvaro Arbeloa’s “snitch.” They think he’s the one who tells him everything that happens behind closed doors when the Real Madrid coach can’t get in. This has made the frustration with the Brazilian even greater than it already was.

‘Now, therefore, the question is who will take over the Real Madrid bench and how they will handle Vini. Especially since he hasn’t yet renewed his contract, which expires on June 30, 2027. If they don’t agree to an extension, the winger will be free to negotiate with any club from January 1 of next year.’

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