Bournemouth launch probe and drop Jimenez over alleged DMs to 15-year-old girl

Alex Jimenez has been dropped by Bournemouth.

Bournemouth have dropped Alex Jimenez as they ‘investigate’ social media posts alleging the right-back was sending direct messages to a 15-year-old girl.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who arrived from AC Milan last summer, will not feature against Fulham on Saturday.

Jimenez has made 32 appearances as one of the Cherries’ breakout stars in a campaign which could end in Champions League qualification.

After initially joining on loan, Jimenez’s move was made permanent in February on a deal running until 2031.

The club released a statement confirming it ‘understands the seriousness of the matter’ after the alleged messages started circulating on social media last night.

The statement said: “AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez.

“The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated.

“As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”