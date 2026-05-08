Bournemouth launch probe and drop Jimenez over alleged DMs to 15-year-old girl

Will Ford
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bournemouth Jimenez
Alex Jimenez has been dropped by Bournemouth.

Bournemouth have dropped Alex Jimenez as they ‘investigate’ social media posts alleging the right-back was sending direct messages to a 15-year-old girl.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who arrived from AC Milan last summer, will not feature against Fulham on Saturday.

Jimenez has made 32 appearances as one of the Cherries’ breakout stars in a campaign which could end in Champions League qualification.

After initially joining on loan, Jimenez’s move was made permanent in February on a deal running until 2031.

The club released a statement confirming it ‘understands the seriousness of the matter’ after the alleged messages started circulating on social media last night.

The statement said: “AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez.

“The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated.

“As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Bournemouth Alex Jimenez

Related Articles