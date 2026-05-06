Manchester United fans want Michael Carrick rather than another shiny big-name manager with a philosophy.

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Why Man Utd should stick with Carrick

Nice to see Ian Watson write a balanced appraisal of Manchester United for once instead of the usual “why aren’t they playing like prime Barcelona after five minutes?” analysis.

Some of the criticism of Carrick feels completely detached from the reality of the squad he’s inherited. This isn’t exactly a perfectly balanced, elite XI packed with technical security and athleticism in every position. There are still glaring weaknesses all over the pitch and he’s come in mid-season. Realistically, keeping things relatively simple structurally while improving results, morale and organisation is probably the best-case scenario in the short term.

Football fans and pundits love the idea that every new manager should instantly arrive with a revolutionary tactical identity, but most successful rebuilds don’t work like that. Sometimes the first step is just making a team harder to beat, calmer in possession and more connected as a group.

What I also find strange is the way people instantly dismiss Carrick because “we can’t do another Ole”, as though one former player failing means every former player automatically will too. By that logic United should also avoid “best in class” managers considering Mourinho, Van Gaal and Ten Hag all failed to restore the club as well.

You have to judge the actual individual, not just the category they fit into.

And unless Pep, Klopp, Ancelotti, or Enrique suddenly become available to United (they won’t), every managerial option comes with a caveat anyway. If it’s Julian Nagelsmann people will say he doesn’t know the Premier League. If it’s Andoni Iraola people will question whether he can handle huge egos. If it’s Thomas Tuchel people will worry about him imploding with the board after 18 months.

There’s no such thing as a risk-free appointment.

What United finally seem to have right now is a bit of harmony, a manager the players clearly believe in and fans reconnecting with the team again. We’d absolutely kick ourselves if we threw that away chasing the next shiny tactical genius only for it to blow up again six months later.

Chris, Stourbridge

…I’m sure someone will have already raised this point so apologies if I’m rehashing old opinions etc but I’ve had a thought re: Carrick and if he’s actually any good.

For the best part of two seasons now, (possibly three if we stretch back to ETH’s stint as manager), the talking heads and pundits have repeatedly said how this current Utd squad lacks quality, balance, real leaders etc etc.

This ‘poor’ squad was often cited as a major issue and the league position and cup performances (this season especially) seemed to back that up to a degree.

Enter Carrick.

Most points won in the PL since he arrived, has beaten all of the other traditional big six clubs (something we’ve not managed to get anywhere near for years) and they sit fairly comfortably in third. What is the result of this excellent run? The talking heads and pundits still seem to mostly insist he’s not really up to the job!

So unless I’m missing something, Carrick has taken a team that was widely considered as not good enough, not strong enough and didn’t have the personnel to challenge and made them challengers based on form since he arrived.

You can argue all day about the level of performances and the lack of control in games which is definitely still a thing, but that’s where the squad issues do still remain.

The club should be offering him a sensible contract (2/3 yrs) backed with another summer of proper recruitment and a full pre-season. Then we would really get a measure of what he can do.

I would still love to see Zirkzee get more minutes though. Really hope he stays for next season.

Nick – Durham

Stop moaning about Arsenal style

Whinging about Arsenal’s style of football as they are looking like winning the league. Absolutely pathetic. Football is about winning, same as any other competitive sport. Although in fairness what would a Charlton fan know about winning or being competitive?

If your TikTok-addled, 3 second attention span needs constant entertainment, go watch the latest Marvel cash grab nonsense.

Weldoninhio, BAC

But Arsenal’s style DOES matter

So they’ve done it – they’ve Arsenaled their way to the Champions League final. As they have Arsenaled their way at the top of the Prem where they are looking likely to stay. You cant argue with that can you? Well yes you can but its getting a bit tiresome now having to bat back the inevitable ‘it doesnt matter how you win as long as you win’ take on it all. Bit like watching the games themselves.

Undoubtedly Arsenal were better at being Arsenal than Atletico were – they were another poor team Arsenal have faced in the knock out rounds – a massive factor in them ending up where they have.

My opinion is that if they had faced any of PSG, Bayern, Real Madrid, Barcelona and City or Liverpool in a knockout game – they would not still be in the competition. Instead they faced Leverkusen, Sporting Lisbon and Athletico. All of whom were extremely tepid in every game. It makes a massive difference. They’ve barely had to play any football at all to win those games – just be solid and structured – and hope for a penalty or a rebound from 2 yds just before half time (again). And I’ve made myself watch these games live so I’m not going by whatever algorithm that will give a positive spin on what the performances have been like. It’s been turgid.

Rafa/Liverpool/2005 turgid – but they had an excuse back then – they weren’t claiming to be the best in the world and had just changed managers/lost Michael Owen/had Jimi Traore in the 11 – when they managed to spawn that smash and grab win. Fair f***s to them. But if the Arse do manage to do the unthinkable/unpalatable – and scrape past the wonderfully positive and joy to watch PSG or Bayern, I will admit it will be one of the most excruciating things to have to suffer. And of course the Arse fans will love that. But just stop kidding yourselves that you have done it being the best team. You haven’t – not by a long shot.

Long time ago I know but it will never leave me – my first proper World Cup 1982. Brazil played the best football anyone had ever seen up to that point – better than the 1970 team. It was awesome (go back and watch it – its spectacular). Italy drew their first 3 games – 0-0, 1-1, 1-1 – going through on a technicality. They then kicked Maradona out of the next game and then managed somehow to get past this Brazil team with some scrappy goals from Paulo Rossi – at least one down to defensive errors. They eventually got to the final and found a way to win. Did that make them better than Brazil – the best team ever up to that point? Or was it things just went their way at the time? I know my opinion on that.

I – along with other football purists and lovers of attacking play I imagine will be praying that PSG or Bayern can put Arsenal where they belong when they finally face a way better team – one that attempts to win games rather than not lose. Being a Liverpool fan I think I’m entitled to have this opinion seeing as there hasnt been too many LFC teams over the last 10-15 years (barring the past 2 seasons) that can ever be accused of not being positive – and giving their fans and the general paying public what they deserve for their ££££’s.

Heres still hoping – but fearful that the dark side will still end up winning the lot.

Shunt LFC

Arne Slot will stay…probably

VAR complaints aside, the man has had about as much bad luck – in terms of players’ form – as any coach in the league (coach, not manager, because they are different things). The following, previously great players, have all been sub-standard at best: McAllister, Van Dijk, Salah, Gravenberch, Robertson. The following have been borderline atrocious: Gakpo, Konate. That’s seven starting players. Disappointing: Wirtz, Kerkez, Frimpong. Outstanding last year, you would have had a tough choice, this year: Szoboslai, a nod to Ekitike.

Factor in the absence throughout of Isak and Connor Bradley, and also the death of Jota, not just a beloved teammate but also a great striker, and suddenly you see the difference between excuses for poor form, and reasons. Two excellent players cannot carry an entire team, just ask anyone who played for England from 1973-2018.

I do quibble with some of his selections: Rio is clearly a better option than Gakpo; the team should be built around Szoboslai, not stick him at right back; Marmadashvili should have gotten more minutes. But it’s individual performances that have been poor, that is what has driven LFC into fourth or fifth place.

The Italian lad, centre-back, whose name I forget, will return. A second central defender and defensive mid needed. Someone to replace Salah. With a fit Isak back and Ekitike too some point next season, and Wirtz settling, the picture looks much, much better. The man at the helm won a title at the first attempt: the players who won it were not playing for Klopp, did not look like they were playing for Klopp, had moved on from Klopp.

LFC is not Chelsea, who in firing Maresca not only shot themselves in the foot but into mid table. But look at what Carrick has done to MUFC, made them believe in themselves again. Fernandes is playing out of everyone’s socks. The worst thing LFC can do right now is not to allow the team to regain belief.

Persist. Suffer, and persist. It will come good.

Marcus Davidson

The Sunderland re-distribution list

Last year, Sunderland bought a whole new squad. A young, hungry team that overachieved and turned heads… They’re about to get picked apart.

So, where does everyone go? Here’s a look at where Sunderland’s starting XI could end up with the rule that no two players join the same club.

Robin Roefs – Chelsea

Let’s be honest, 1973 FA Cup Final Sundelrand hero Jim Montgomery would be an upgrade on what they have now

Nordi Mukiele – Arsenal

Long throws, solid defensively, and built for a team that likes control but occasionally needs a bit of chaos.

Omar Alderete – Man City

Underrated, comfortable on the ball, and the kind of defender Manchester City quietly turns into something elite. … might be a slight upgrade while at 29, old enough to help while City transition to younger players.

Dan Ballard – Man United

Why pass with feet when he can head it further? Harry Maguire 2.0

Trai Hume – Leeds United

Feels like a Leeds United player already. Tenacious, aggressive, annoying.

Granit Xhaka – Newcastle United

Well, I am going to have to relocate. Newcastle United will likely lose a key midfielder this summer and Xhaka’s composure and leadership instantly raises the level around him. Will Finish about 3rd in PFA player of the year.

Noah Sadiki – Liverpool

Energy, pressing, and legs, something Liverpool need more of. Raw, but young enough to sharpen up in the final 3rd.

Habib Diarra – Aston Villa

With Aston Villa likely to lose a star, Diarra slots in. Already did them a favour by missing a one-on-one against them.

Enzo Le Fée – Brighton

Technically gifted, lightweight, loves a clever pass and has lovely hair – basically built in a lab for Brighton

Brian Brobbey – Everton

Big, physical, a proper handful. Moyes would absolutely love him. Dutch Lukaku/Big Dunc vibes.

Chemsdine Talbi – Bournemouth

Not entirely sure, which probably means AFC Bournemouth.

Join in, dismantle your club for the elite before ai does it for you.

Witness protection name,

Stephen Stefan Stepthenson

What’s going wrong at Aston Villa?

Don’t know if you still want views on Villa Park #restgate from Sunday, but an important point to note amid all this is that our ‘A team’ would probably have lost comfortably as well. We beat Spurs in the cup after making changes; while our supposed best side has recently lost to Wolves, Forest (admittedly not the Ange/Dyche version) and got smashed by Linkedin Ball Respectah Ponzi Scheme Yeeha FC.

They may also lose to Forest again on Thursday; to Steven bloody Gerrard of all things at Burnley at the weekend; and miss out on a Champions League place to Bournemouth, who will just rub it in by letting Iraola sign a deal to work from home and sell 26 players in the summer.

Why are Villa so awful at the moment? Well a few things, but most of them are Boubacar Kamara. Since Bouba’s season was ended by Paulinha in a challenge not even considered as a foul – but hey, we’re letting the game flow, so that’s the main thing – Villa have lost half of their games in the league. We’ve picked up 19 points from the 18 games he’s missed this season, conceding two thirds of our goals in that time. A full season of this form would see us finish on 40 points – usually enough to stay up, although possibly not this season.

Whereas in the 17 games he played pre-Pauline Fouler, Villa were collecting points at a rate of 2.3 per game. 38 games of that would net you a total of 87 points – enough to win the title in 10 of the last 20 seasons, and also this year, as Arsenal’s max will be 85.

Hipsters and the internet love a bit of underrated holding midfielder content, so I’m surprised he doesn’t get mentioned more. I guess his £0 price tag, Purslow/Gerrard association, and being stuck behind Kimpembe and Tchouameni for France sees to that. Also he knows where the treatment room is, along with Youri, Barkley and Onana; so it wasn’t a surprise Villa were trying to buy the injury-proof Gallagher in January. Which just made it doubly pleasant to see him opening the scoring on Sunday. Thanks Conor. But the fact is that Villa just don’t work without him.

Some Villa fans are getting a bit antsy about Emery, and obviously Arsenal fans are always raging at the idea that everything their club has ever done hasn’t been perfect, so have got the volume back up again (see also whenever Martinez doesn’t have a 9/10 game).

But we’re just 3 good results away from a season where we win a trophy we’ve not won before, with CL football – and maybe a more pleasant transfer window – to look forward to. It’s not over, as someone once said.

Raines

Clarification

A bit curious as to why Ed chose such a snarky heading for my letter this morning. There was a little more nuance than LOL JUST PLAY LESS FOOTBALL HURR DURR. I suggested prioritising different tournaments or blooding youngsters and academy prospects.

More specifically I addressed the concept of complaining your players are tired when you largely put the players on every game over four tournaments. There’s an opportunity cost to everything.

Having a well thought out letter diminished to a Strawman in the heading is poor collating from F365. If anything you were more than welcome to have a go at my tinfoil TV nonsense. Odd decision but we wonder why nothing gets solved

Disgruntled, RSA

(Erm, it wasn’t a snarky headline. Really weird thing to get so upset about – Ed)