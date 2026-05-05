According to reports, Manchester United chiefs have reached an ‘unanimous agreement’ over whether to appoint Michael Carrick permanently.

Carrick has done a sensational job as Man Utd interim manager, with the club legend helping to improve their results dramatically following Ruben Amorim’s shambolic reign.

Under Carrick, the Red Devils have won ten of their last 14 matches and have now sealed Champions League qualification for next season.

In recent months, Man Utd have earned wins against Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City to make INEOS consider appointing Carrick permanently.

Initially, club chiefs intended to have Carrick in charge until the summer, but he has forced them to rethink, and Fabrizio Romano stated after the 3-2 win against Liverpool that they are ready to offer him a longer contract.

“My message to you has always been the same. According to my understanding, Michael Carrick’s chances of staying at Manchester United and remaining as permanent manager next season are increasing week after week after week,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Man Utd trio in top five as Wirtz reverts in ranking of 20 biggest summer signings

“And now I can add: Manchester United internally believe that Michael Carrick is the clear favourite to keep the job and to be the Manchester United manager next season.

“We are still waiting for an official decision by the club. Let’s wait. They were probably waiting for Champions League football in order to make a final decision as soon as possible.

“But Carrick remains the clear favourite. Excellent relationship with the players, excellent relationship with the board, and we can see how much they love him. That is not new.

“Soon it will be time to make a decision, but Carrick is the clear favourite to stay as Manchester United boss, despite all the other reports. Let’s wait for United to communicate what they want to do.”

READ MORE: Man Utd: Ratcliffe wants to ‘reward’ Carrick with Real Madrid transfer as first three signings are ‘chosen’

INEOS reach ‘unanimous agreement’ over Michael Carrick

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Carrick has ‘gained a green light’ from INEOS, who have decided to ‘cast aside’ eight possible replacements.

It is noted that all key decision-makers at Man Utd are ‘in unanimous agreement’ over Carrick, with his appointment ‘now inevitable’.

Regarding the alternatives, the report claims:

‘High-profile names, including Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery have all been considered since Amorim’s exit.

‘Elsewhere, elite figures such as Luis Enrique and Diego Simeone have been discussed internally, while Andoni Iraola and Gareth Southgate have also been linked externally. Yet it is Carrick who has surged to the front of the queue.’

READ NEXT: Schmeichel claims Man Utd are making £38m transfer mistake with Butt ‘scared’ they’ll do it again