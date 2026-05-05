Real Madrid will now be forced to review any ‘mega offer’ they receive for Kylian Mbappe as tensions rise at the Bernabeu, according to reports.

Los Blancos have had a turbulent season with Xabi Alonso sacked in January after rumours of dressing room unrest of tactics and team selection.

Real Madrid immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as his successor but it was not made clear whether the Spaniard would be an interim boss until the end of the season or the permanent head coach.

Things haven’t got any better under Arbeloa with Real Madrid exiting the Champions League to Bayern Munich earlier this month, while they trail arch-rivals Barcelona by 11 points in the La Liga title race.

And now the focus has been on some of the Real Madrid squad with The Athletic confirming that ‘tensions are rising behind the scenes at Real Madrid’.

Antonio Rudiger ‘was involved in a heated argument with another first-team player in the dressing rooms at Real Madrid’s training ground in April’ before ‘Mbappe was involved in a flare-up with a coach during a training exercise’.

READ: Europe’s top 10 centre-forwards: Kane top with only one Prem striker listed

The report adds: ‘Sources said the Frenchman spoke angrily and in insulting terms towards the member of staff, who was acting as an assistant referee on the sidelines of the match and had called him offside.’

Mbappe also drew criticism for his trip to Sardinia while in the middle of recovering from his injury as Real Madrid travelled to Barcelona to face Espanyol.

In response to recent controversies, Mbappe’s entourage released a statement, which read: “Part of the criticism is based on an excessive interpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly managed by the club, without reflecting the reality of Kylian’s daily involvement and his work for the team.”

Arbeloa: We do not build Real Madrid with players who wear tuxedos

Addressing Mbappe’s getaway, Arbeloa said: “Each player does what he considers appropriate in his free time; it’s none of my business. We do not build Real Madrid with players who wear tuxedos, but with players who finish the match with their shirts covered in sweat and mud, thanks to effort, sacrifice, and perseverance.”

READ: Who is the top scorer of 2026? Harry Kane running away with the title

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Real Madrid are ‘frustrated that the Frenchman hasn’t demonstrated the fierce commitment always demanded of leaders’.

In a huge statement, the outlet adds: ‘Florentino Perez is observing the situation with a cool head. At Real Madrid, no one is untouchable if performance or balance suffers. A mega-offer for Kylian Mbappe would force a review of all factors: money, the dressing room, image, and sporting planning.

‘Selling the Frenchman would be a seismic decision, but also a way to regain authority if the project spirals out of control. The board knows that La Liga demands consistency and that Europe punishes any internal weaknesses. Talent alone is not enough without commitment.’

READ NEXT: Big Midweek: Bayern Munich v PSG, Arsenal, Unai Emery, Chris Wood