Jurgen Klopp does not think that Kylian Mbappe is the problem at Real Madrid and has urged Los Blancos president Florentino Perez to get rid of Brahim Diaz and Andriy Lunin, according to a report.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s days as the Real Madrid manager look numbered, as Los Blancos failed to win against Real Betis in LaLiga on Friday evening.

The 1-1 draw at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla means that Madrid are now eight points behind leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp is Madrid’s top managerial candidate to replace Arbeloa at the end of the season.

There have been consistent reports in the Spanish press that Klopp has already agreed to move to Estadio Bernabeu this summer.

Much has been made about Kylian Mbappe’s reluctance to work with Klopp at Madrid, but a new Spanish report has claimed that the former Liverpool boss has an entirely different view.

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The German legend is keen on working with Mbappe at Estadio Bernabeu and is against the school of thought that the France international striker is a problem.

What Jurgen Klopp thinks of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Mbappe joined Madrid in the summer of 2024 and has scored 85 goals and given 11 assists in 100 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos.

However, the Spanish and European giants are staring at a second successive season without LaLiga or the Champions League, and there have been suggestions that Mbappe is to blame.

Some have claimed that Mbappe and Vinicius Junior do not work well together, but a Spanish report has revealed that Klopp does not see it that way.

‘Jurgen Klopp believes that Mbappe cannot continue playing with two players who will be leaving Real Madrid’, states the headline in the report.

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The report itself has noted: ‘Jurgen Klopp, unlike many people, believes that Real Madrid’s problem isn’t Kylian Mbappe.

‘Although the French star has received a lot of criticism since his arrival, and his arrival has coincided with two seasons without winning any trophies, the leading candidate to replace Alvaro Arbeloa is convinced that he isn’t primarily responsible for these inconsistent results.

‘He believes the blame lies with the rest of his teammates. Because they haven’t been able to connect with the number 10, nor capitalise on his incredible scoring record.’

Klopp has reportedly told Madrid president Perez that he does not want Morocco international winger Brahim Diaz or Ukraine international goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in his squad for next season and beyond.

The former Liverpool boss will reportedly ‘demand a major overhaul from Florentino Perez and intends to show the door to several players who aren’t ready to be part of the squad, even as substitutes’.

Diaz is one of the players that Klopp does not fancy, according to the report in the Spanish media outlet.

The Morocco international winger and Mbappe ‘don’t understand each other and get in each other’s way’.

Lunin is the second player that Klopp wants gone from Estadio Bernabeu, as the Ukraine international goalkeeper has not stepped up when asked to play in place of the injured Thibaut Courtois.

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