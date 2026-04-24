According to reports, Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has now ‘agreed’ to join Real Madrid and has also requested nine summer transfers.

Klopp has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, with the respected boss feeling burned out after spending nine seasons at Anfield.

Upon leaving Liverpool, Klopp hinted that he may never return to management and opted for a new job at the start of 2025, becoming Red Bull’s Global Head of Football.

The 58-year-old has remained coy when asked about the possibility of returning to football management, but he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid ahead of the summer.

It has been reported that Real Madrid are set to part company with current boss Alvaro Arbeloa after missing out on La Liga and exiting the Champions League.

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Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho are among the candidates linked with Real Madrid, but one Spanish outlet cannot work out whether Klopp is going to join them or not.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Klopp had ruled himself out of the running to join Real Madrid, but now, the same Spanish website has claimed that he has ‘agreed to coach’ the Spanish giants.

It’s almost as if they are making it up as they go along…

Klopp ‘demands’ nine transfers

The new report claims Klopp ‘is willing to accept any offer presented to him’ by Real Madrid and has even ‘asked for’ nine transfers.

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According to the report, it has been ‘decided’ that Dani Carvajal will leave on a free transfer in the summer, while they want to ‘secure a significant’ fee for Eduardo Camavinga.

Furthermore, Klopp ‘will open the door’ for Fran García, Andriy Lunin, Dani Ceballos and Franco Mastantuono to leave.

Regarding signings, the report claims Klopp has picked out Nico Schlotterbeck, Enzo Fernandez, and Kenan Yildiz as preferred signings, with the aforementioned outgoings to ‘free up space in the squad’ for them to ‘finalise’ these arrivals.

‘The three signings Klopp hopes Real Madrid will complete are Nico Schlotterbeck, Enzo Fernández, and Kenan Yildiz . They would strengthen some positions that are in dire need of reinforcement, where they currently lack players or where no one has yet reached the required standard. ‘Obviously, these three signings will be very expensive, and they won’t be easy for Florentino Pérez. But there’s no denying they would represent a significant leap forward.’

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