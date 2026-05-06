Manchester United have been tipped to buy Chelsea star Cole Palmer, while INEOS have been told to make ‘five must-buy signings’ this summer.

The Red Devils will inevitably be busy in this summer’s transfer window as the Premier League giants prepare for their Champions League return.

Man Utd will prioritise a centre-midfield rebuild this summer and could make as many as three signings in this department, though they are also linked with targets in other positions.

This includes attacking midfield, with Chelsea standout Palmer heavily linked with Man Utd as a potential replacement for captain Bruno Fernandes.

We have named Palmer as one of Chelsea’s three pillars to tumble, but he has poured cold water on reports linking him with an exit.

Still, ex-United defender Paul Parker thinks Palmer could join Man Utd because of how Chelsea “is being run”.

“Obviously, I have seen that Palmer has been linked with a move away from Chelsea. If he ever were to be mentioned with Man United, we would have to see if the manager wants him first and foremost,” Parker told MyBettingsSites.co.uk.

READ: Carrick pragmatism a safer bet for Man Utd than another philosophy manager

“He is a very good player and he was carrying Chelsea in the beginning of the season, but then everything changed. Palmer changed as well and he isn’t the player he was. Since Maresca got sacked, he hasn’t been anywhere near the player he was.

“Actually, I can see him coming to Manchester United, because with the way Chelsea is being run, I would imagine that he wants to leave. I like the idea of it, but he hasn’t been good lately.

“He has a lot of injuries and it seems like he doesn’t enjoy playing at Chelsea, but it is an interesting one. I saw an interview where he said he is happy at Chelsea and asked why he should leave, but you have to remember that we are talking about Cole Palmer here.

“The way he talks, did anyone really believe what he said? Are you that silly to believe what he said was true? He is going to say exactly what people want to hear. He is never going to be controversial and say he wants to leave. That could cause issues.”

READ MORE: Manchester United top scorers against Big Six: Mbeumo already second in current squad

Man Utd need to make five signings…

Parker has also encouraged Man Utd to target signings in various positions, with the pundit listing five ‘must-buy’ additions for them to secure this summer.

“I think Man United at least need to make five signings to improve the starting eleven. In an ideal world it would be more, but five is probably realistic. The first I want to point out is Murillo because of what I said about him before,” Parker added.

“Another one I would like at Man United is Daniel Muñoz from Crystal Palace. I really like him as a right back and he can play both as a wingback and a normal fullback. I think he is a better version of Mazraoui. Fullbacks need an upgrade and he could be the upgrade on the right hand side.

“The left fullback is a weakness as well and they definitely need an upgrade from Luke Shaw. I would look at El Hadji Malick Diouf from West Ham. I think he is incredible and he is so much more dynamic than Luke Shaw. He is one of the best crossers I have seen in the Premier League in recent times.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Ratcliffe wants to ‘reward’ Carrick with Real Madrid transfer as first three signings are ‘chosen’

He continued: “Sesko would benefit a lot from his crosses. He knocks them in early and he can cross from everywhere on the pitch. He can defend as well and he is running all the time. I love watching him play and he would improve the team a lot.

“I like Valentin Barco as well and he would improve both the fullback and the midfield, but I would like to see him in the midfield.

“I really like Carlos Baleba as well and the price tag for him is not as expensive as it would have been one year ago.

“They need an attacking player as well, but these are five players I would love to see at the club.”