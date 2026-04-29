Manchester United have been told who they should appoint to be their next manager if they opt against current interim boss Michael Carrick.

After replacing Ruben Amorim in January, Carrick has emerged as the frontrunner to be Man Utd’s next permanent manager.

Initially, Man Utd intended to have him in charge only until the summer, but Carrick has forced a rethink after winning nine of his 13 matches in charge.

This incredible upturn has Man Utd on the brink of Champions League qualification, and the clamour for INEOS to appoint Carrick permanently has increased dramatically.

Ex-Man Utd defender Paul Parker has explained why he thinks Carrick is the right man for the Red Devils moving forward.

“Man United will 100% wait to make a decision on the new manager until the season is over,” Parker told mybettingsites.co.uk.

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“But I am pretty sure the club didn’t expect to get Champions League football next season, and now it is more or less secured, which is very impressive, and it tells me that Carrick has done a very good job since he came in.

“We also have to say that the Premier League has been very poor this season, which has made it easier for Manchester United. They can finish third in the Premier League, which is quite mad.

“Being in this position is quite incredible and Carrick has done very well to get this club in this position, but the performances have dropped off recently.

“Does Carrick deserve the job? I think the answer is a clear yes, so I think they should hire him as a permanent manager.”

“If I were to pick another manager…”

Alternatively, Parker has picked out current Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as the leading alternative to Carrick.

“If I were to pick another manager other than Carrick, my pick would be Andoni Iraola,” Parker added.

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“He is the one I like the most. He knows the Premier League and he knows how to structure a team. He has improved Bournemouth and their players. I would go for him if they don’t choose Carrick.”

He added: “I just believe that Carrick would be the best option, but if that is not possible, I would pick Iraola. He is the only one who has the credentials to go and take over the club.”

But in a new update, Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Carrick is increasingly likely to remain in charge beyond this season.

“Manchester United have continued their internal discussions about the managerial position, and what happens next, but at the same time Carrick’s chances of continuing as Man Utd coach and becoming the permanent manager are increasing week after week,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Why? Because of the excellent relationship with people at the club, with the players, and of course because of the results. What he has been doing in terms of performances and results has been special.”

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