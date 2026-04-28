Respected journalist Henry Winter believes that the match against Liverpool at Old Trafford could convince Manchester United co-owners, INEOS, to hand Michael Carrick the managerial role on a permanent basis.

Carrick was appointed the Man Utd interim manager in January 2026 and handed a contract until the end of the season.

When Ruben Amorim was sacked as the Man Utd manager in January, the Red Devils were sixth in the Premier League table.

Man Utd are now third in the standings with 61 points from 34 matches.

The Red Devils, who beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday evening, need just two more points to secure a top-five spot, and thereby Champions League qualification for next season.

Man Utd’s next Premier League game is against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

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Well-known journalist Henry Winter, who has 1.1million followers on X, believes that if Man Utd win against Liverpool, then the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, will have to hand Carrick the managerial role on a permanent basis.

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Winter wrote on X at 10:47pm on April 27: “Manchester United closing on Champions League football, and Michael Carrick surely closing on the permanent role.

“13 games, 9 wins, 2 draws, 2 defeats. The performances haven’t all been convincing but the results largely have been.

“A good performance/result against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday might make the clamour for Carrick irresistible.

“Unless Ineos can tempt one of the big beasts of management to Old Trafford.

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“But who? Julian Nagelsmann? Luis Enrique? Difficult.

“Carrick favourite. He’s done everything that Ineos has asked so far.

“He came in and changed the tactics. He changed the form and changed the mood amongst the players and amongst the support.

“Against Brentford, Carrick tweaked the team at half-time to a five to give United more control. Important change. Decisive.

“Helps having one game a week, more time at Carrington to prepare.

“Different rhythm and challenge next season – if he gets the job.

“The football needs to be better.

“One thing is certain: starting XI needs strengthening, squad needs deepening. #MUFC”

Like Winter, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Carrick should get the Man Utd manager’s role on a permanent basis.

Carragher told Sky Sports on Monday: “He’s going to be the Manchester United manager, certainly next season, no doubt about that — and you can’t say he doesn’t deserve it.

“They are absolutely sensational results. They’re the results of title-winning team, or a team going for the league.

“Now I know that pressure isn’t on Manchester United right now, they haven’t got European fixtures, all these other things will come into it, but I don’t think anybody could have come in and done any better results-wise.”

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