As Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes continues to shine under interim manager Michael Carrick, respected journalist Henry Winter and Everton star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have been left in awe of the Portuguese ace.

Man Utd beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday evening to consolidate their place in third place.

Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko scored the goals for Carrick’s side in the first half.

Bruno Fernandes provided the assist for Sesko’s goal in the 43rd minute when he strode into the Brentford penalty box and laid the ball off for the Slovenia international striker.

It was Fernandes’ 19th Premier League assist of the season; the 31-year-old is now just one away from equalling the record currently held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

Speaking about Fernandes ahead of the match, Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall raved about the Man Utd star on Sky Sports.

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Dewsbury-Hall said: “I am one of his biggest fans. I think he is an exceptional player, and his numbers are just quite scary, to be honest.

“You can see, 18 assists so far in the league. He’s just a creative machine, and it’s so important to have a player like that in your team.

“And he’s doing it for a team that’s not really challenged for the title, so it makes it even more impressive.

“Having a player like him in the team lets your strikers and attackers make runs because you know he is going to find you, and he has done it all season.”

During the game, respected English journalist Henry Winter, who has 1.1million followers on X, raved about Fernandes.

READ MORE: Bruno Fernandes is new favourite to win PFA Player of the Year award

Winter noted how under then-Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim, Fernandes was deployed in a deeper role in midfield.

Carrick, who was appointed the Man Utd interim manager in January, has played Fernandes in his natural number 10 role, and the benefits are there for all to see.

Bruno Fernandes ‘liberated’ at Man Utd by Michael Carrick

Winter posed at 9:06pm on X: “Bruno Fernandes sure to get many votes in Footballer of the Year voting.

“Manchester United’s most important player.

“19 PL assists, nine clear of second-placed Rayan Cherki and Jarrod Bowen.

“Fernandes’ one short of the record for a PL season (other records are available) shared by Kevin De Bruyne (2019/20) and Thierry Henry (2002/03).

“And to think Fernandes spent part of the season playing deep for Amorim.

“Liberated by Carrick. Case for man-marking him (or trying to). #MUNBRE”

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