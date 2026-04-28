Newcastle have no qualms about selling Yoane Wissa to a Premier League rival and a number of clubs are circling after learning how small of a bid is required to seal a deal.

Through sheer desperation after realising the only course of action was to sell Alexander Isak, Newcastle bit the bullet and matched Brentford’s extortionate £55m asking price for Yoane Wissa late in the last summer transfer window.

Wissa is a fine player in his own right, and let’s not forget, he did bag 19 Premier League goals in his final campaign with the Bees.

However, a package totalling £55m (add-ons included) always looked like a colossal overpayment for a forward who was two days away from turning 29 at the time of his arrival.

A knee injury severely hampered his early progress at St. James’ Park, but since returning, there have been zero signs Wissa will be a success in the north east.

He’s scored just three times in 24 outings for his new club and has fallen out of favour with Eddie Howe.

Despite being fit and available for selection, Wissa has started just one of Newcastle’s last 16 matches. He’s been an unused substitute in five of Newcastle’s last nine league games.

It’s fair to chalk this one up as a bona fide transfer disaster, especially after The Athletic brought news 24 hours ago of Newcastle putting Wissa up for sale.

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk can now shed further light on what happens next in this sorry saga.

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Newcastle want £30m for Yoane Wissa

Transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed Newcastle are ready to sell Wissa if bids of around £30m are received.

As such, the Magpies are prepared to cut ties for almost half of the price they paid just one year ago.

Making the situation even grimmer for Newcastle is the fact Brentford inserted a 25 percent sell-on clause into Wissa’s agreement.

As such, and if Newcastle did find a buyer at the £30m price point, £7.5m of the fee would make its way to Brentford, leaving Newcastle with just £22.5m.

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Newcastle’s PIF owners have ‘actively communicated’ Wissa’s availability to Saudi Arabia sides. Per Bailey, there’s a ‘strong possibility’ Wissa is offloaded to the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

However, there is a chance another Premier League side takes a punt, with the £30m price tag understood to be appealing to some.

Bailey did not name names, but stressed multiple Premier League clubs are now ‘monitoring’ the situation closely.

Furthermore, it’s important to note Newcastle won’t hesitate to sell Wissa to a Premier League rival, such is their desire to draw a line under this transfer mistake as quickly as possible.

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