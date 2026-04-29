Super agent Jorge Mendes is looking to ‘advance’ Manuel Ugarte’s exit at Man Utd with ‘his days numbered’ at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are set to make more changes in the summer after a successful end to the season under interim head coach Michael Carrick.

It is not yet certain whether Carrick will be given the Man Utd role on a permanent basis but the latest reports indicate he is definitely in pole position.

Whatever happens with the manager, Man Utd will sign at least two new midfielders in the summer with numerous names linked to Old Trafford in recent months.

Casemiro is already set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, despite fans calls for him to sign on for one more year, while Ugarte looks set to leave as Man Utd look to recoup some of the intial £42m they paid Paris Saint-Germain for his services.

And now Uruguayan journalist Rodri Vazquez has now revealed that the Man Utd midfielder’s agent, Mendes, is looking to accelerate a potential €28m (£24m) move away from Old Trafford with Ugarte’s ‘days numbered’ at the Premier League club.

READ: Man Utd keep or sell: No clear-out but £130m signings should go

Vazquez wrote on X: ‘ATTENTION | Manuel Ugarte with his days numbered at Manchester United. Jorge Chijane will meet in the coming days with Jorge Mendes to try to advance the departure of the Uruguayan midfielder. The English team is aiming for a negotiation for a permanent sale close to €28,000,000. Atlético Madrid and Napoli are the teams most interested at this moment.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Ugarte is “expected to leave” but there is a “very small chance he stays” at Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “United will go for at least two midfielders in the summer. Maybe more, but at minimum two.

“Why? First, Casemiro is expected to leave the club as a free agent. I know it is a romantic story. It has been fantastic to see Casemiro scoring goals, leading the team, fighting for every ball. But at the same time, the plan is still for him to part ways at the end of the season.

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“Do not forget my exclusive story from March: Inter Miami are really interested in Casemiro. He is assessing all the possible options for his future, but the expectation remains that he will leave Manchester United. If anything changes, I will update you, but that is not the current indication.

“Then there is Manuel Ugarte. As I told you some time ago in an exclusive story, Ugarte is also expected to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. That remains the plan. There is a very small chance he stays, but at the moment I would say it is 90 to 95 percent likely that he leaves.

“His agent, Jorge Mendes, is already assessing approaches and proposals. There has been interest from Italy and from Turkey, and more clubs could join the race. Nothing is decided yet, but Ugarte is expected to go. So Casemiro is leaving, Ugarte is leaving, and at least two midfielders will come in.”