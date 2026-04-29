Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Man Utd board “believe” that Michael Carrick will help them keep Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford.

There has been uncertainty over the last couple of seasons about the Portugal international’s future amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Fernandes eventually rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League to stay at Man Utd with Al-Hilal reportedly prepared to pay £100m in a transfer fee and wages of up to £700k a week.

The Portuguese midfielder expressed his “hurt” earlier in the season that Man Utd wanted to sell him over the summer in order to rebuild their squad.

But their tune has changed as Fernandes has once again provided a brilliant tally of goal contributions with eight goals and 19 assists in 31 Premier League matches.

Carrick has led Man Utd up to third in the table, after replacing Ruben Amorim, and the Red Devils now know appointing him permanently could be key to holding onto Fernandes this summer.

READ: Man Utd keep or sell: No clear-out but £130m signings should go

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “I also wanted to mention Bruno Fernandes, because that shows how important it is to have this kind of manager. Bruno said in an interview with the BBC last week that when Carrick arrived, nobody expected United to be third in the table at this stage. The expectation was for a very difficult second half of the season, but Carrick has brought stability.

“Tactically, he has been perfect. His approach with the dressing room leaders has been perfect. And with Bruno Fernandes, he has an excellent relationship. Bruno is a crucial part of the dressing room, and United believe that Carrick’s work can also help them keep Bruno next season.

“Saudi clubs remain very interested, as they have been for years, but United think Carrick could be an important factor in Bruno staying for Champions League football next season.

“The relationship with key players is clearly fantastic. Look at how Harry Maguire and others are talking about Carrick. That is another very important point.”

Fernandes: Why I stayed at Man Utd last summer

Explaining why he stayed at Man Utd over the summer, Fernandes revealed that his wife helped him make his mind up by asking two questions.

Fernandes said: “I stayed because I thought I still had something to contribute to the club.

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“Yes, obviously, the Saudi offer, with all that money. It was huge. But my wife has her feet on the ground, just like me. We do not want to be the richest people in the world.

“My wife said to me: ‘Have you achieved your dreams? Have you accomplished everything you wanted?’

“That little remark made me realise that she was on the same idea as me. I didn’t want to leave Manchester United when we were in difficulty.”