Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has directly spoken to Julian Alvarez to convince the Atletico Madrid striker to make the move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Viktor Gyokeres is the number one striker at Arsenal at the moment, having made the switch to the north London club from Sporting CP last summer.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are the other two centre-forward options for Arteta, but the Arsenal boss is determined to strengthen the area.

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is a top target for Arsenal, with the Gunners having already held talks with his camp over Christmas.

The Catalan media is adamant that Alvarez prefers a move to Barcelona, despite having interest from Arsenal and PSG.

However, Arsenal are not giving up, with Spanish journalist Matias Palacios revealing on El Chiringuito TV that Arteta has spoken to Alvarez over a move to Arsenal this summer.

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Palacios, who has almost 47,000 followers on X, has added that PSG manager Luis Enrique, too, has spoken to the Argentina international striker, and so has Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.

The reporter noted: “Arteta, Luis Enrique and Flick have spoken with Julian Alvarez.”

El Chiringuito TV has added that Arsenal want at least €150million (£130m) for the 26-year-old striker, who joined Atletico from Man City in the summer of 2024.

Alvarez is a serial winner, who won the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup and the Champions League once each with Man City.

The Atletico striker is a 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, with Alvarez clinching the Copa America with his country in 2021 and 2024, too.

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Alvarez will be in action for Atletico against Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Champions League this season.

Julian Alvarez responds to Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG rumours

The first leg of the tie will be held at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Wednesday evening, and ahead of the game, Alvarez addressed speculation on his future.

The Atletico striker said: “I try not to dwell on it too much because something new comes out every week, new information, and I don’t waste my energy on that.

“Instead, I try to focus on what we’re doing.

“This is the most important time of the season, and I want to be in top form so I can help the team and achieve great things here.

“I can’t be constantly clarifying or denying things.

“I don’t pay attention to what’s on social media because it often becomes a snowball of lies.

“That’s why I don’t waste energy on it, and I save it for the things that interest me and for what I can do to help the team.”

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