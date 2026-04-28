Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has confirmed that Arsenal want to sign Julian Alvarez in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Argentina international as they look to bring in a striker who can score goals and add to the team’s overall play.

Summer signing Viktor Gyokeres has often been criticised for his all-round displays for Arsenal despite scoring 18 goals in all competitions this season.

It is clear that Arsenal are looking to sign a new centre-forward in the summer but they face competition from Barcelona to sign Alvarez.

Fabrizio Romano explained Alvarez’s situation on Monday, he said: “Moving to Spain, one key situation involves Julian Alvarez. Speaking ahead of a major Champions League clash against Arsenal, he addressed the ongoing rumours linking him with FC Barcelona.

“There have been reports about his family searching for a house in Barcelona and speculation about negotiations between clubs. These rumours appear daily. Alvarez responded by saying he cannot continue denying every report in the press and remains fully focused on Atletico Madrid.

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“As I mentioned previously, Alvarez will not make any final decision about his future before the end of the Champions League campaign. He is fully committed to the competition and believes Atletico Madrid can fight for the title or at least reach the final and achieve something historic.

“For now, all options remain open for his future. I am not aware of any concrete negotiations over a new contract despite earlier reports. This is not a situation that will be resolved immediately, as Alvarez wants to concentrate on the pitch and show respect to Atletico Madrid during a crucial period.”

Simeone: There is interest from Arsenal

And now Simeone has confirmed that Arsenal are indeed interested, along with Paris Saint-German and Barcelona, ahead of the summer transfer window.

In his pre-match press conference before playing the Gunners, Simeone was asked about Arsenal’s potential interest in Alvarez, he replied: “I just suppose it is normal. He is an extraordinary player. There is interest from Arsenal, Paris St Germain, Barcelona and other teams. But it is nothing we are concerned about.”

Atletico Madrid are in the same boat as Arsenal with neither side winning the Champions League but Simeone doesn’t feel the pressure.

The Argentinian added: “In terms of pressure, I don’t feel the pressure and it is exciting to be as close as we are and we have never achieved it before.

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“It is a special excitement. Leadership defines these games and we need to be ready and take the game to where we believe we can punish them.

“We will have a very tough game, against a fantastic rival and we are very excited about it.”

Atletico Madrid captain Koke gave his thoughts ahead of the match against Arsenal, he said: “In the lead-up to these games, we are always excited. We feel butterflies in our stomach. It is just like a first date.

“Then once you start warming up it is all gone, it is just a football game, and you would be as excited as you would be for any semi-final.

“We expect a very strong Arsenal side and this is a Champions League semi-final and that is how we approach it.”