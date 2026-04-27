Viktor Gyokeres could be replaced by Julian Alvarez at Arsenal.

Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for Viktor Gyokeres in the summer as they learn the price for Julian Alvarez, according to reports.

The Gunners spent around £64m on the Sweden international from Sporting CP last summer as they looked to add goals to their side ahead of the new season.

Gyokeres has scored 18 goals in 48 matches in all competitions but his overall play has been heavily criticised by former players and supporters.

Mikel Arteta even started Germany international Kai Havertz in his place in their 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the weekend, which pushed Arsenal back up to first in the Premier League table.

Paul Merson insisted over the weekend that Gyokeres still has a “big part” to play in Arsenal’s season despite dropping down to the bench.

Merson told Sky Sports: “He [Gyokeres] will still play a big part in it [Arsenal’s title run-in].

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“For me, he plays in Europe on Wednesday night because he will hold the ball up. Arsenal will be under pressure and it will be a difficult game for them in Madrid.

“That’s when you need Gyokeres to get you a throw in down the touchline, he runs after lost causes.

“The biggest time the whole crowed lifted today was when he cleared the ball from a corner and chased it down there and won it back and it lifted everybody.”

But X account IndyKaila has now claimed that Arsenal are ‘open’ to offers for Gyokeres in the summer as they look to cut their losses on the Swede.

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The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Arsenal are open to listening to any offers for Viktor Gyökeres this summer.’

Could Arsenal replace Gyokeres with Julian Alvarez?

Several strikers have been linked already as a potential Gyokeres replacements and reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal target Julian Alvarez is also a ‘dream target’ for La Liga giants Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid could sell the Argentina international in the summer but it would likely cost Arsenal more than the £105m they shelled out for Declan Rice in July 2023.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Julian Alvarez remains Barcelona’s dream target this summer despite the difficult nature of financing a deal. As revealed in January, Deco has held multiple meetings with the player’s camp but nothing is advanced yet.

‘Atletico will fight to keep Alvarez, and value him higher than the £104m that saw Antoine Griezmann leave for Barcelona in 2019. There has also been formative Premier League enquiries, including from Arsenal earlier this year.’