Will Andoni Iraola be the next Chelsea manager?

According to reports, Chelsea have made an ‘approach’ for Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, and details of their ‘chat’ have surfaced.

Chelsea have started their search for a new permanent manager after parting ways with Liam Rosenior last week.

The Premier League giants were left with little choice but to sack Rosenior, with a shambolic run of seven losses in eight games and five in a row damaging their hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

Rosenior had clearly lost support in the dressing room, with last week’s embarrassing 3-0 loss to Brighton proving the final straw.

Interim boss Calum McFarlane has since guided Chelsea into the FA Cup final, but they will inevitably appoint a long-term replacement ahead of next season.

The Blues have already been linked with a host of potential replacements, but Iraola has emerged as a leading option to be Rosenior’s permanent successor.

READ: Who will be Chelsea manager next season after Liam Rosenior sack?



Iraola is regarded as one of the best young managers in Europe and has done a sensational job with Bournemouth over the past couple of seasons.

The Cherries are among the wide array of clubs in contention to qualify for the Champions League via a sixth-place finish, but Iraola has confirmed that he will leave when his contract expires this summer.

Caught Offside claims Chelsea have ‘made Iraola the frontrunner’ to be Rosenior’s replacement, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he is “keen” on the job.

“Iraola would be more than happy to continue in the Premier League,” Romano explained.

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“Iraola would be keen on the possibility of becoming the new Chelsea manager. But, at the moment, Chelsea are still in the early stages. They want to take their time and decide who the ideal candidate is.

“There is still nothing advanced or done with Iraola.”

Now, a report from Football London claims Chelsea have ‘made an approach’ for Iraola and there’s been ‘initial contact’ between the two parties.

‘The subject of the chat was to…’

Regarding the ‘chat’ between Iraola and Chelsea, the report explains: ‘Chelsea’s five-strong group of sporting directors are working behind the scenes ahead of a summer appointment. Iraola is one of several options under consideration, with the Spaniard departing Bournemouth at the end of the season, stating he believed it will prove the “right moment to step away”.

‘Chelsea have contacted Iraola’s representatives, sources say, to find out more about his plans in the summer as he looks for a new job. The conversation was not advanced and the subject of the chat was to gather more information about the Spaniard’s thinking at this moment in time.’

Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has named an alternative to Iraola for Chelsea.

He said on X: ‘Chelsea’s search for a new head coach is at an early stage with several names being discussed and explored.

‘Andoni Iraola is one of candidates, as @talkSPORT reported last week.

‘Fulham boss Marco Silva another genuine contender.

‘Outreach taking place to understand different options. #CFC set to speak to several managers in what is expected to be a thorough process.’

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