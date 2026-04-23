Andoni Iraola will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season.

AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has been backed to choose Newcastle United over Chelsea this summer on three conditions.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Iraola will leave Bournemouth when his contract expires at the end of this season.

The 43-year-old has emerged as one of the best young managers in Europe and has done a superb job at Bournemouth, so he will not be short of options in the summer.

It was initially suggested that he could be lured back to La Liga side Athletic Bilbao, but it has now emerged that former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is likely to be their next boss.

This opens the door for Iraola to join another Premier League club, with a report on Wednesday night claiming he is the ‘leading contender’ of ten options to replace Liam Rosenior at Chelsea.

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However, Iraola may be put off by the mess at Chelsea, and Newcastle are among his other options as they consider whether to move past Eddie Howe.

Why Iraola could choose Newcastle

And a report from Football Insider and ex-Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claims Iraola could choose Newcastle over other Premier League clubs if he is assured of three things.

“Andoni Iraola would be a brilliant option if they could get him,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“Obviously it all depends on what they decide to do with Eddie Howe, but if they’re looking to bring somebody else in, Iraola will be among their top options.

“He’s got experience in the Premier League and he’s done a fantastic job with Bournemouth.

“Whether he would be willing to go to Newcastle, it depends on what they’re going to be able to offer him and if they’ll be able to spend in the transfer market.

“That’s been a big problem for Eddie Howe, they’re the richest club in the world or so they say, but they’ve been limited when it comes to signing players.

“If Newcastle can make a convincing offer about their project, spending and ambitions for the future, they could be a better option than a lot of the other clubs looking at him.”

Ex-Chelsea player William Gallas thinks his former club should avoid Iraola and appoint Diego Simeone instead.

“If you are thinking about the short-term, to have success straight away, they need that experienced head to guide them like Diego Simone and with his personality he can win things very soon with Chelsea,” Gallas told BoyleSports.

“Maybe the Chelsea players need him too because we need to see more warriors and soldiers in the team after what they’ve shown us.

“I think you need that type of manager who is a little bit more harsh on the players.”

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